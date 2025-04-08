Poila Boithak: A Grand Celebration of the Soul and Spirit of the Bengali New Year

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 8: Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, proudly presents the fifth season of Poila Boithak. This grand event, scheduled for April 20, 2025, at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium, expresses Bengal's essence with music, art, and food. The festival celebrates Poila Boishak, also known as the Bengali New Year, and offers an immersive experience of nostalgia. This cultural extravaganza offers live performances and traditional activities.

Music is the soul and spirit of Poila Boithak, and this year, attendees can look forward to electrifying performances from some of Bengal's most celebrated artists. The stage is set, and Somlata & The Aces will enchant the audience with Somlata's honey-like voice and hurricane-force personality. Next in line, we have Fakira, a folk-fusion-rock band that blends Baul music with contemporary sounds, ready to bring their unique energy to the stage along with Ananya and the Bohemian Baul, a musical collective reimagining Baul with a modern, eclectic twist.

At Poila Boithak, a plethora of unique cultural and interactive experiences will be offered, from live painting on greeting cards to the sweet start with Mishti Mukh, where every guest is greeted with traditional Bengali sweets. You can pen down your wishes for the new year on the larger-than-life Halkhata Installation, which will travel across the city, the final stop for this installation being the Nazrul Mancha Auditorium. The event also offers Aalta for the Ladies so that women can adorn their feet and hands with traditional Aalta motifs. At the same time, men can sport stylish chandan teekas, bringing a modern twist to age-old customs.

Speaking on the festivity, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director of Red FM & Magic FM, said, "Poila Boithak is an immersive yet emotional celebration of new beginnings, which effortlessly moves our souls, hearts and minds to feel each moment with gratitude. Red FM is honoured to give our heartfelt tribute to Bengal's timeless spirit through music, art, and tradition. A brand that believes in inclusion and diversity, this celebration is a reflection of that very ethos. We're elated and blessed to continue this legacy with a fifth season. This season is the result of the seeds sown by unshaken roots and powerful intent, which has helped us walk through the essence and soul of Bengal. Phenomenal performances, moving voices, and tearful eyes are proof that this occasion of tradition truly compels us to dive deep into our being and connect us to our heritage. I think the Bengali New Year unites us to honor the past and embrace the present with joy, nostalgia and hope. We welcome you to come and be a part of this festivity and pen down your futures with a new dawn."

Experience the grandeur of Poila Baisakh like never before. Mark your calendars for April 20, 2025, and head to Nazrul Mancha Auditorium to celebrate Bengali culture, music, and heritage. Red FM ensures that this New Year's celebration will be remembered.

