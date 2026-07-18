PointAI and Gokaldas Exports Debut AI-Powered Virtual Trial Standee at Bharat Tex 2026; Announces Consumer App 'My Wardrobe'

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New Delhi [India], July 18: PointAI, an AI company with its Patented tech "Simulation AI" for commerce announced the launch of its AI-powered virtual trial standee in partnership with Gokaldas Exports at Bharat Tex 2026, India's largest global textile exhibition. The company also unveiled plans to launch My Wardrobe, its first consumer-facing virtual try-on application, in August 2026 across India, Japan and Singapore.

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Powered by PointAI's patented Simulation AI engine, the virtual trial standee enables shoppers to create a digital twin using a selfie and virtually try on garments in real time. The standee renders a photorealistic visualisation of the garment on the shopper's body in under one second, showing how the fabric drapes, how the fit sits (tight, loose, or true-to-size), and how the complete outfit looks together.

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The standee showcases garments manufactured by Gokaldas Exports for leading international fashion brands, highlighting how apparel manufacturers can extend their role beyond production by enabling technology-led retail experiences for global customers.

Alongside the in-store solution, PointAI announced My Wardrobe, a standalone consumer application that brings the same simulation AI technology directly to shoppers. Users will be able to upload a selfie, create a digital twin, and virtually try on products from participating fashion and lifestyle brands before making purchase decisions. The application will also generate consumer insights that help strengthen the company's AI models and enterprise offerings.

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PointAI's Simulation AI differs from conventional generative AI by using physics-based rendering instead of probabilistic image generation. The engine does not depend on commercial foundation model APIs from OpenAI, Google, or other providers, giving enterprise clients cost predictability, enhanced data privacy, and freedom from third-party API dependency and pricing volatility. Built entirely on PointAI's in-house technology, the platform delivers deterministic outputs while preserving garment fit, texture and design details, all in just one second, while operating at around 1/100th the per-API cost of solutions built on commercial foundation model APIs.

Nitin Vats, Founder & CEO, PointAI Technologies, said:

"Our collaboration with Gokaldas Exports reflects a shared vision of bringing innovation closer to both manufacturers and consumers. By combining India's manufacturing strength with our simulation AI platform, we are enabling brands to deliver faster, more accurate and immersive shopping experiences. With the upcoming launch of My Wardrobe, we are extending this capability directly to consumers while continuing to strengthen our enterprise platform through real-world insights."

PointAI currently offers a suite of AI-powered commerce solutions including virtual try-on, AI catalogue generation, size and fit recommendations, 3D product visualisation and AI shopping assistance. Its technology is deployed across some of the world's largest commerce platforms, including Amazon, Rakuten, Flipkart and Myntra. The company was recognised as Amazon Innovator of the Year in 2020 and named a Top AI Company from India and Korea by MLElevate in 2023. To date, PointAI has raised approximately US$11 million and is addressing a US$500+ billion global commerce AI market.

The virtual trial standee is being showcased at Bharat Tex 2026 from July 14-17 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Following its India debut, PointAI plans to expand deployments across Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States during the second half of 2026.

About PointAI Technologies

PointAI Technologies is a Noida-based AI company specialising in simulation AI for commerce and retail. Founded by Nitin Vats, the company has built one of the industry's deepest intellectual property portfolios with over 70 granted global patents spanning digital twin generation, interactive metaverse environments, virtual try-on, AI-powered virtual sales assistants and 3D interactive assets This patent portfolio represents one of the deepest intellectual property moats in the commerce AI space. Its foundational patents have received more than 150 citations from AT&T Bell Labs, underscoring the strength of its technology. The company is backed by reputed global investors, including Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel. PointAI's technology is deployedacross global commerce platforms such as Amazon, Rakuten, Flipkart and Myntra. Its patented simulation AI powers virtual try-on, AI catalogue generation, 3D product visualisation, size and fit recommendations, and AI shopping assistance for brands across India, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

About Gokaldas Exports

Gokaldas Exports Limited is one of India's largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturers, producing garments for leading global fashion and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India and is listed on the BSE.

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