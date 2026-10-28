PointAI Founder Nitin Vats Takes India’s AI Innovation Story to the UK Parliament

Nitin Vats, Founder & CEO of PointAI, addresses the “AI for a More Inclusive Tomorrow” session at the UK Parliament, Westminster, London, on 22 October 2026

London, UK, 28 October 2026: Nitin Vats, Founder & CEO of PointAI, addressed “AI for a More Inclusive Tomorrow” at the House of Commons, Westminster, London, on 22 October 2026, sharing his journey from mathematical research to building Simulation AI and his vision for making advanced technology more accessible.

Advertisement

The event, presented by The Integration Foundation, was hosted by Dr Rupa Huq MP, Member of Parliament, UK House of Commons. Vineet Malhotra, Senior Journalist and Founder of Yellow Turf Media, chaired and moderated the session. The programme also featured panellists Tom Coates, Professor of Mathematics at Imperial College London and Founder & CEO of Bessemer AI, and Kir Nuthi, Head of AI and Data Policy at techUK.

Advertisement

In his address, Nitin Vats traced the ideas behind PointAI to an ambition to recreate elements of the physical world digitally, enabling people to visualise, interact with and experience products remotely. He described how this vision evolved into work on digital humans, digital twins, interactive product experiences and virtual try-on technology.

Nitin Vats emphasised the importance of original research and building proprietary technology from India for global markets. His address highlighted the role of mathematics and scientific problem-solving in developing AI systems that address practical needs.

Advertisement

Nitin Vats, Founder & CEO, PointAI, said: “The future of AI will not be decided only by who has the biggest model. It will be decided by who has the right mathematics, and the courage to prove it.”

PointAI’s work applies this approach to fashion and commerce through physics-based Simulation AI. Its technology models how garments behave on different body types, with the aim of helping shoppers assess clothing more realistically in digital environments. The company holds more than 70 granted patents across the United States, South Korea and India, spanning areas including virtual try-on, digital human generation, 3D product visualisation and interactive digital showrooms.

Beyond commerce, Vats outlined a longer-term vision for AI that responds to individual needs. He spoke about personalised education, where the same concept could be taught differently according to how each student learns and understands. He also reflected on accessibility and his interest in developing technology that helps people with visual impairments experience digital information.

His address further highlighted the importance of giving enterprises greater control over their data, outlining an ambition to develop AI systems that can operate within organisations’ own environments.

The House of Commons address brought together PointAI’s commercial work and its founder’s broader research ambitions, highlighting a vision for AI grounded in original invention, practical applications and wider access.

About PointAI

PointAI is a Simulation AI company developing physics-based technology for virtual try-on, 3D product visualisation and digital commerce. Its offerings include PointAI Platforms for enterprises and an Agentic Commerce App for shoppers. The company’s patent portfolio supports its work in creating interactive digital representations of people and products.

Website: https://www.pointai.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)