Policy Advisors Club (PAC) Marks Its First Niti Parv, Honouring Merit in Public Policy and Celebrating Policy Professionals

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New Delhi [India], June 20: The Policy Advisors Club (PAC) held its first Niti Parv on 18 June 2026 in New Delhi, with a ceremony recognizing excellence across India's policy community. The event was centred on the inaugural Niti Parv Awards, which were presented to six policy professionals, across sectors.

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Niti Parv 2026 brought together the growing community of policy professionals whose ideas and expertise continue to shape governance, public discourse, and institutional transformation.

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The day featured insightful talks and roundtable discussions, with Niti Parv Awards as its centrepiece. The occasion also commemorated 'Policy Advisors Day' - a tribute to the indispensable role of policy thinkers and practitioners in advancing inclusive and informed governance.

The choice of 18 June carries deliberate significance. On this date in 1951, India enacted its First Constitutional Amendment - a landmark that reoriented the nation's socioeconomic and governance architecture, empowering the State to abolish the Zamindari system, enabling provisions for the upliftment of weaker sections, and clarifying the framework governing freedom of speech. By holding Niti Parv on this date, PAC positions its celebration of policy professionals within India's enduring tradition of reform, equity, and constitutional governance.

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"Niti Parv has been created to give our policy community a day that is truly its own - a platform to gather, exchange ideas, and be seen for the work that shapes our institutions. At its heart are the Niti Parv Awards, and I wanted the awardees to feel the pride of the moment, as they held the awards. That means an independent jury, no names before them, and a selection that could rest entirely on merit. When the process is sound, recognition speaks for itself - and that is the standard I want PAC to be known for."

- Anubhuti Kaul Bhrany, Founder and President, Policy Advisors Club

The 2026 Niti Award recipients

- Niti Shri Leadership Award -- Dr. Srimathy Kesan, Founder & CEO, Space Kidz India

- Niti Uday Emerging Leader Award -- Jit Shankar Banerjee, Independent Policy Consultant

- Niti Uday Emerging Leader Award -- Kriti Singh, Associate Director, The Dialogue

- Niti Prakash Impact Award -- Dr. Ashwini K. Aggarwal, Chair, Semiconductor Skill Committee, Electronics Sector Skill Council of India

- Niti Shreshth Innovation Award -- Sai Krishna Nanduri, CEO, National Skill Foundation of India

- Niti Shreshth Innovation Award -- Palak Bhatia, Head, Government Affairs, Nothing Technology

The jury that did a meticulous assessment of the Niti Award 2026 applications included Ambrish Bakaya, Industry Veteran, Government Affairs & Senior Advisor, Public Policy, Zetwerk; Rajesh Sharma, Executive Director & Principal Advisor, India Cellular Electronics Association (ICEA); Rakesh Khar, Journalist & Media Veteran; Vineeta Dixit, Advisory Board Member, Zero Waste Managers Association, Ex-Spotify, Ex-Google, Ex-Airbnb.

Shri Dinesh Kumar, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, attended as the Guest of Honour and gave away the awards. He appreciated that the awardees were drawn from diverse sectors, each driving powerful policy implementation.

Rama Vedashree, former CEO of the Data Security Council of India, delivered a keynote tracing India's evolving digital and technology journey.

A panel discussion examined the state of manufacturing and services in India - what is working and what needs resetting. Panellists included Prasanto K. Roy (India Hydrogen Alliance; FTI Consulting), Anantha Narayanan S. (Articul8 AI), Aseem Khanna (Vivo Mobile India), Goldie Dhama (Deloitte), Maj. Ranjeet Goswami (TCS; PAFI), Saurab Singh (Optum, UnitedHealth Group), Bikas Kr. Singh (SAP) and Swati Samaddar (CP Plus).

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