Policy focus on innovation & stability and consumer protection to support long-term growth in India: RBI

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The policy focus on maintaining a balance between consumer protection, innovation, and a prudent regulatory approach will help support long-term economic growth in India, according to a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Advertisement

According to the RBI, the latest findings of the financial structure of India have reaffirmed the strength of the financial system. The stress test results showed that both banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are capable of withstanding losses under adverse scenarios, while maintaining capital levels well above the regulatory minimum.

Advertisement

The RBI report stated that going forward, a policy approach that carefully balances innovation and stability, along with consumer protection and prudent regulation and supervision, will be crucial in improving productivity and sustaining long-term economic growth.

Advertisement

It stated "the policy focus on striking a balance between innovation and stability, consumer protection, and a prudent approach to regulation and supervision should help improve productivity and support long-term economic growth".

The report noted that banks remain well supported by strong capital buffers, improved asset quality, and robust profitability, even in a challenging global environment.

Advertisement

The report also took note of the global environment as the year 2026 began with an escalation of geopolitical tensions.

It highlighted developments such as US intervention in Venezuela, the continuing conflict in the Middle East, uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine peace deal, and the escalation of the row over Greenland. These factors, the RBI said, point to still-elevated geo-economic risks and persistent policy uncertainty at the global level.

Despite these global challenges, the RBI report said the current state of the Indian economy provides grounds for optimism. The GDP growth estimates for 2025-26 indicate that India will continue to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

The report also highlighted India's efforts to diversify and strengthen exports in order to reduce risks related to the external sector. It said India is currently engaged in trade negotiations with 14 countries or groups, representing nearly 50 nations, including the European Union, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the United States.

In December, India concluded trade negotiations with New Zealand and Oman.

Additionally, the RBI noted that 2025 witnessed major economic reforms, including the rationalisation of tax structures, the implementation of labour codes for labour market reforms, and financial sector deregulation.

These measures, the report said, are expected to further strengthen India's growth prospects in the coming years.

Overall, the RBI report emphasised that India's resilient financial system, reform momentum, and balanced policy framework place the economy in a strong position despite ongoing global uncertainties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)