Policy Push Meets Production Scale as electronica India and productronica India 2026 Return to Bengaluru with 750+ Exhibitors from 30+ Countries

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: India’s growing stature as a global electronics manufacturing and innovation hub will take centre stage at electronica India and productronica India 2026, organised by Messe Muenchen India, part of the Messe München Group, from 16–18 September at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. Dignitaries expected to attend include Shri M.B.Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka and Dr Manjula N., IAS, Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka

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Presented under the theme ‘India’s Powerplay in Electronics’, the co-located exhibitions will bring together the technologies and industry partnerships driving the next phase of India’s electronics growth.

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The Bengaluru edition will cover 60,000 square metres of gross exhibition space and feature 750+ exhibitors and counting from more than 30 countries. Over 50,000 business visitors from more than 50 countries are expected to attend. The accompanying programme will feature more than 150 speakers across 18 conferences, summits and industry forums.

This scale reflects India’s rising importance within global electronics value chains and the need for a strong national platform that connects technology providers, manufacturers, buyers, policymakers and investors.

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India’s electronics manufacturing push, supported by Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and strengthened by the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), is moving from assembly towards deeper component manufacturing. As of 17 August 2026, MeitY had approved 106 ECMS projects representing ₹69,548 crore in investment and expected to generate 74,628 direct jobs, with 38 plants having commenced manufacturing. Against this backdrop, electronica India and productronica India will give manufacturers, component suppliers, electronics production technology providers, buyers and policymakers a common platform to assess capabilities and build business partnerships.

Bhupinder Singh, President – IMEA (India, Middle East, Africa), Messe München, and CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, “India’s electronics sector has entered a decisive phase, marked by manufacturing expansion, policy support and deeper participation in global value chains. The scale and international reach of electronica India and productronica India 2026 reflect this momentum. In Bengaluru, our focus is to connect industry ambition with the technologies, suppliers and partnerships that can translate it into stronger manufacturing capabilities and measurable business outcomes.”

A two-city national platform expands with the market

electronica India and productronica India previously alternated between Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. From 2026, the exhibitions moved to an annual format in both markets, reflecting 50% growth under the expanded two-city model. This evolution brings the platform closer to two of India’s leading electronics manufacturing regions and gives the industry more frequent access to suppliers, technologies and business decision-makers.

The Bengaluru edition serves South India’s established ecosystem of electronics manufacturing services companies, component manufacturers, semiconductor businesses, research institutions, startups and global technology enterprises. Its national and international reach enables participating companies to compare sourcing options, assess production technologies, and engage directly with prospective business and technology partners.

Sanjeev Keskar, Member of the National Advisory Committee for electronica India and productronica India 2026, says, “India’s electronics opportunity is significant, but sustaining this growth will require stronger domestic capabilities and faster adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. The exhibitions give decision-makers a practical opportunity to compare solutions, engage directly with Indian and international suppliers, and identify the technologies and partnerships needed for their next stage of expansion.”

KL Rahul fronts ‘Visit India’s Powerplay in Electronics’ campaign

electronica India and productronica India 2026 have Indian cricketer KL Rahul as Brand Ambassador for the Bengaluru edition. As the face of the ‘Visit India’s Powerplay in Electronics’ campaign, Rahul connects the qualities associated with high-performance sport preparation, precision and consistency, with the capabilities driving India’s electronics ambitions.

Global participation underlines India’s growing relevance

The 2026 edition will feature exhibitors and products from more than 30 countries, including Germany, China, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Israel and the United States. Exhibitors, visitors and delegations from over 50 countries are expected to participate, reinforcing electronica India and productronica India’s position as one of South Asia’s most internationally connected electronics industry platforms.

Dedicated country pavilions from Taiwan, Germany, Japan and China will present electronics manufacturing technologies and capabilities from these markets. The Taiwan Pavilion is being presented in partnership with the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA), while the Japan Pavilion is being organised in partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe München GmbH, notes, “India is playing an increasingly influential role in the global electronics industry, both as a high-growth market and as an emerging manufacturing base. The participation of exhibitors and visitors from more than 50 countries reflects the international relevance of this platform. The event also creates valuable opportunities for Indian and global companies to exchange technology, develop partnerships and contribute to the country’s next phase of electronics growth.”

Supporting programmes address key industry priorities

India Electronics Conclave will serve as the umbrella knowledge platform at electronica India and productronica India 2026, bringing together 18 conferences over three days at the Conference Centre. The programme will address priorities across electronics manufacturing, technology adoption, capital equipment, exports, standards, and design, including:

- CEO Forum by ELCINA: Senior-level discussions on the direction of India’s electronics industry

- eFuture Conference with Avanteum as Knowledge Partner: Emerging developments shaping the sector’s future

- Industrial Electronics & Capital Goods Summit 2026 by ICEA: Domestic manufacturing capability and capital equipment

- Exports and FTAs in the Electronics Sector by MEDEPC: International market access and trade opportunities

- Bharat PCB Tech Conference by ELCINA: India’s printed circuit board manufacturing capabilities

- VDMA Symposium: International perspectives on electronics production and manufacturing technology

- OE-A Symposium on Flexible Electronics: Developments and applications in flexible and organic electronics

- IEEE Standards Workshop on EMI/EMC Compliance: Practical guidance on electromagnetic compatibility requirements

- Power Electronics & Power Supply Design Workshop: Technical considerations in power-system and power-supply design

Together, the 18 conferences will connect policy direction and business strategy with production technologies, compliance requirements and engineering practice.

Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, ELCINA, emphasises, “The next phase of India’s electronics growth will depend on building greater depth across components, production technologies and supply chains. This requires closer alignment among industry, government and technology providers. Through the CEO Forum and Bharat PCB Tech Conference, ELCINA will bring leadership perspectives and focused discussions on strengthening India’s PCB manufacturing capabilities to electronica India and productronica India 2026. These platforms will help advance practical collaboration across the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.”

New formats bring hands-on technical engagement to the show floor

Making its debut in 2026, the electronica India Tech Challenge is being organised with HackCulture, with DigiKey as the presenting partner. Featuring a prize pool of ₹5 lakh, the programme will culminate in a Hackathon Demo Day at the trade fair.

An AI Buildathon and Masterclass, organised with GrowthX/GrowthSchool and Sarvam AI respectively, will explore practical applications of artificial intelligence. The edition will also feature a Hand Soldering Test and an industrial visit to the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, extending technical learning beyond the conference programme.

A collaborative platform for India’s next phase of electronics growth

The breadth of institutional and industry support behind the 2026 edition reflects the collective effort required to strengthen India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem. The exhibitions are supported by the Government of Karnataka, with ELCINA as Partner Association and ICEA as Industry Partner. ELCIA, CLIK, GEZIA and AIEA are Supporting Associations; MEDEPC and CEAMA are Strategic Partners; and VDMA, IEEE and OE-A are Conclave Partners.

Together, these partnerships connect government, industry associations, international institutions and technology companies around a shared priority: advancing India’s electronics manufacturing capabilities and global competitiveness.

Over three days, electronica India and productronica India 2026 will bring this momentum onto one stage, creating a focused setting to assess capabilities, advance partnerships and examine the forces shaping the next phase of India’s electronics growth.

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