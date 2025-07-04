Policybazaar Celebrates 5 Years of "Jeeto Apna Ghar": Turning Homeownership Dreams Into Reality

HT Syndication

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 4: Reinforcing its commitment to being an employee-centric organisation, Policybazaar has successfully concluded its 5th season of Jeeto Apna Ghar- A one-of-its-kind initiative focused on top-performing employees realising their dream of owning a house.

JAG 5.0 marked a major milestone as Policybazaar extended the JAG initiative to services for the first time, building on its continued success in sales and reinforcing the company's commitment to recognising excellence across the organisation.

Advertisement

To date, Policybazaar through JAG has rewarded employees with 39 houses, 24 cars, and cash incentives totalling over Rs. 40 Cr. In Season 5 alone, 10 advisors won a house and 8 advisors were awarded a car. Also, 11 crores have been distributed as cash rewards to the advisors based on performance, irrespective of them having won a house or a car.

The JAG5.0 gala night was a celebration to remember. Winners were selected through an engaging 'Spin the Wheel' ceremony, adding an element of thrill to the experience. As senior leaders took the stage to reveal the winning ticket numbers, the room was lit up with applause, joy and emotional reactions as names were called out, making it a truly memorable experience.

Advertisement

Deepak Gupta, a JAG 5.0 home winner, shared,"I have qualified for this contest every year, and now finally winning a house of my own feels like a dream come true. Policybazaar feels like home to me and there's no other organisation that values its employees the way Punjab does. I truly feel blessed that my hard work and dedication are recognised and rewarded here".

On the occasion, Sarbvir Singh, Joint group CEO, said, "At Policybazaar, Jeeto Apna Ghar has always been more than just a contest, it's a defining initiative that recognises dedication, driving performance and helps retain top talent. It continues to foster a deep sense of belonging and loyalty among our advisors- the very goal we had in mind when we launched the program. We will continue to nurture our people so the pillars of our organisation remain strong and deliver real value to our customers."

Over the years, JAG has not only celebrated extraordinary performance of advisors but has also helped Policybazaar foster its mission of "Har Family Hogi Insured." The initiative has helped create an atmosphere deeply rooted in appreciation and aspiration. It is one of several employee-first initiatives at Policybazaar, aimed at building a performance driven, people-focused work culture. It stands as a powerful reminder: When the company puts its people first, its people go above and beyond for the company.

About Policybazaar: As India's one of the largest insurance brokers, Policybazaar is committed to making insurance accessible, transparent, and personalised for every Indian and global customer. Since 2008, Policybazaar has empowered over 80.5 million registered users, issued 49.3 million policies, and helped protect 9 million families against death, disease, and disability.

With a dominant market share of over 93% in India's digital insurance aggregator space and over Rs 15,000 crore in annual premium collection (FY24), Policybazaar works with 50+ insurance partners offering products across health, life, motor, and corporate insurance. The company supports customers with 24/7 digital assistance and an on-ground team of 6,000+ insurance advisors, ensuring a seamless experience across all touchpoints.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)