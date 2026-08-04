Policybazaar for Business launches india’s first comprehensive guide on directors’ & officers’ liability

Policybazaar for Business, the corporate arm of PB Fintech, has launched ‘The Price of the Chair: Why the View from the Top is the Most Dangerous One in India’, a first-of-its-kind guide to Directors & Officers (D&O) insurance in the Indian market.

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The launch comes at a time when India’s boardrooms are facing a new kind of scrutiny: SEBI, the MCA and NCLT are increasingly naming individual directors, not just companies, in enforcement actions.

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The book’s argument is simple: the risk to a director’s personal wealth, reputation and liberty in India has grown faster than most boardrooms’ awareness of it — and by the time a company feels that risk, it’s usually too late to insure against it.

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Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said for a country producing world-class boards, its striking how little boardroom conversation there is about the risk sitting on the other side of the table, the personal risk to the people sitting in it.

“This isn’t a product pitch. It’s the playbook we wish every founder and director had before they needed it,” said Singh.

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The book opens with two anonymised case studies drawn from the authors’ own advisory practice — two fast-growing Indian companies facing near-identical exposure, one that bought D&O cover early and one that deferred it, and how differently each story ended. The book’s own framing of the takeaway: “The difference wasn’t the risk. It was the decision.”

Across 10 chapters, the book moves from how India’s evolving regulatory regime — the Companies Act 2013, SEBI enforcement, IBC, MCA disqualification drives — has made personal director liability mainstream rather than exceptional, through the mechanics of D&O policies and how to size coverage correctly, to exposures still emerging: ESG and green washing claims, AI bias, cyber accountability and geopolitical risk. It closes with real, anonymised case studies and a practical claims-response toolkit for boards.

The book cites industry data showing D&O claim notifications in India have jumped every year for four straight years, with the steepest jump, 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY), in 2024–25.

Nearly half of all D&O claims in the country over the past four years, 48 per cent, originate from the BFSI sector, driven largely by NPA disputes and regulatory action against bank officials — though the book notes claims are spreading fast into pharma, IT, FMCG and manufacturing, sectors that treated director-level liability as a remote risk until recently.