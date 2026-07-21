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Manchester [UK], July 21: In a move reflecting the growing convergence of Indian businesses with global sporting platforms, PolicyGhar sponsored the felicitation ceremony of the Indian Women's Cricket Team in Manchester, reinforcing its commitment to supporting initiatives that celebrate Indian excellence on the international stage.

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The event, organised by the Consulate General of India in Manchester, India in Manchester, and Go Live Events, brought together members of the Indian diaspora, business leaders, dignitaries, and cricket enthusiasts to honour the remarkable achievements of the Indian Women's Cricket Team during its tour of England.

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For PolicyGhar, the association represented more than a sponsorship opportunity. It reflects the company's broader vision of building meaningful global connections while aligning its brand with the values of leadership, resilience, and national pride that the Indian women's team continues to embody.

As Indian companies steadily expand their international footprint, strategic associations with globally recognised sporting events have emerged as an effective avenue for strengthening brand visibility among overseas Indian communities and international stakeholders. PolicyGhar's participation in the Manchester felicitation ceremony underscores this evolving trend, where businesses increasingly engage with platforms that foster cultural and community connections beyond commercial boundaries.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mamit Agarwal, Co-Founder of PolicyGhar, said:

"PolicyGhar is truly honoured to welcome Team India to Manchester. It was a privilege to be part of such a memorable occasion and celebrate the spirit that unites millions of cricket fans across the world. Supporting initiatives that recognise India's sporting excellence resonates deeply with our values as an organisation committed to building trust and meaningful relationships within the communities we serve."

One of the most memorable highlights of the ceremony came when Kaira, daughter of Mr. Mamit Agarwal, accompanied the Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the team's visit to Manchester. The heartwarming moment symbolised the emotional connection between the next generation and India's sporting icons, adding a deeply personal dimension to the celebrations.

The ceremony also reflected the increasing global influence of women's cricket, which has witnessed unprecedented growth in viewership, commercial partnerships, and international recognition over the past few years. As Indian women athletes continue to inspire millions through their performances on the global stage, corporate participation in such celebrations highlights the expanding role businesses are playing in promoting sporting excellence and community engagement.

PolicyGhar's sponsorship further demonstrates how Indian enterprises are embracing opportunities that go beyond conventional marketing, positioning themselves alongside moments that carry cultural significance and national pride. Such collaborations not only strengthen brand equity but also reinforce meaningful engagement with Indian communities across international markets.

With businesses increasingly recognising the value of purpose-driven partnerships, initiatives like the Manchester felicitation ceremony illustrate how corporate participation can contribute to celebrating national achievements while fostering stronger connections with stakeholders worldwide.

PolicyGhar expressed its gratitude to the Consulate General of India in Manchester, India in Manchester, and Go Live Events for successfully bringing together an event that celebrated sporting excellence while strengthening the bond between Team India and the global Indian community.

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