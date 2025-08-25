Politics of economic self-interest in the world, will not let any harm to small entrepreneurs, farmers, livestock rearers: PM Modi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 25 (ANI): Noting that the countries were busy doing politics based on their economic self-interests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that his government will not let any harm come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers and "whatever the pressure, we will keep increasing our power to withstand".

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 5,400 crores in Ahmedabad, referred to Gujarat's association with Lord Krishna and Mahatma Gandhi and said India is becoming stronger today by following the path shown by "Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan and Charkhadhari Mohan".

He said Mahatma Gandhi has shown the path of prosperity for India through Swadeshi.

"Today in the world, there is politics of economic self-interest, everyone is working to self. From this land of Ahmedabad, I will tell my small entrepreneurs, my small shopkeeper brothers and sisters, my farmer brothers and sisters, my animal husbandry brothers and sisters and I am saying this on the land of Gandhi. Be it the small entrepreneurs, farmers, or animal keepers of my country, for everyone, I promise you again and again, your interests are paramount for Modi," he said.

"My government will never let any harm come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers. No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand. Today, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is getting a lot of energy from Gujarat and behind this are two decades of hard work," he added.

US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July plus an unspecified penalty, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, over India's imports of Russian oil. The secondary tariffs will come into effect from August 27.

The US is keen on India providing greater access to its agriculture and dairy markets. During the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement in both Houses, affirming that the government is examining the impact of tariffs and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the national interest.

In his remarks, PM Modi also spoke of the success of Operation Sindoor and took a dig at Congress.

"Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of the valour of our army and the willpower of India of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan. Charkhadhari Mohan, our revered Bapu had shown the path of prosperity of India through Swadeshi. Here we have Sabarmati Ashram. This Ashram is a witness to the fact that the party that enjoyed power for decades in his name crushed the soul of Bapu," he said.

"What did it do with Bapu's mantra of Swadeshi? Today, you would not have heard the words Swachhata or Swadeshi from the mouths of those who drive their vehicles day and night in the name of Gandhi for the last several years. This country is not able to understand what has happened to their understanding?" he added.

PM Modi referred to the efforts of the government to empower various sections of society, including the middle classes.

"I wanted to work on Sabarmati Ashram at that time, but the central government was not in our favour. Perhaps it was not in favour of Gandhi ji either. Due to that, I could never take that work forward. But since you have sent me there...when the renovation work of Sabarmati Ashram is completed, our Sabarmati Ashram is going to become the biggest inspirational land of peace for the world... Many years ago, we took up the task of building permanent gated societies for slum dwellers in Gujarat," he said.

"Over the past years, many such projects to build houses in place of slums in Gujarat have been completed, and this campaign continues unabated. The one whom no one cared for, Modi worships them... Our constant effort is to empower both the neo-middle class and the middle class," he added. (ANI)

