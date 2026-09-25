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Home / Business / Polka Pop becomes part of CavinKare’s beverages portfolio

Polka Pop becomes part of CavinKare’s beverages portfolio

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ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25: Polka Pop, a homegrown clean-label sparkling water brand, has become part of CavinKare’s beverages portfolio following its acquisition by the FMCG company.

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Founded in 2021 by Gaurav Khemka and co-founded by Shubham Modi, Polka Pop was among the early Indian brands to build a presence in the zero-sugar, zero-calorie sparkling water category. The brand offers naturally flavoured sparkling water with a clean-label proposition and has been available to consumers through quick-commerce platforms.

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The acquisition was completed in early 2026. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

“Polka Pop was built with the aim of offering Indian consumers a clean and refreshing sparkling water choice. It has been an exciting journey building the brand and establishing its presence in an emerging category,” said Gaurav Khemka, Founder, Polka Pop.

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“Building Polka Pop has been a rewarding experience, and we are pleased to see the brand become part of CavinKare’s beverages portfolio,” said Shubham Modi, Co-founder, Polka Pop.

About Polka Pop

Polka Pop is a homegrown Indian clean-label sparkling water brand offering naturally flavoured sparkling water with zero sugar and zero calories. The brand was one of the first movers in India's clean sparkling-water category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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