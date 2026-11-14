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Home / Business / Pollution-linked health insurance claims rise 4.3 times in three years, shows Policybazaar data

Pollution-linked health insurance claims rise 4.3 times in three years, shows Policybazaar data

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ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Pollution-associated health insurance claims in India have increased 4.3 times over the past three years, with working professionals accounting for the largest share of such claims, according to data released by insurance aggregator Policybazaar.

The company's data showed that pollution-associated health insurance claims rose 4.34 times between FY23 and FY26, registering annual increases of 67 per cent in FY24, 70 per cent in FY25 and 53 per cent in FY26.

Rohan Goel, Business Head, Health Insurance at Policybazaar, said, "India's rising pollution levels are increasingly reflected in its healthcare burden. Our health insurance data shows that pollution-associated claims have surged 4.3 times."

The data highlighted that pollution-associated health insurance claims were not limited to respiratory illnesses, with cardiovascular conditions accounting for the largest share at 43.5 per cent.

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Other respiratory infections accounted for 35 per cent of claims, followed by pneumonia at 11.2 per cent and bronchitis at 6 per cent.

Working professionals aged between 31 and 55 years accounted for 59 per cent of pollution-associated claims, while senior citizens aged 55 and above contributed another 31 per cent.

Young adults aged 21-30 accounted for 6.7 per cent of claims, while children below 20 years contributed 3.7 per cent.

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Goel said, "Working professionals aged 31-55 account for nearly 59% of claims, while senior citizens contribute another 31%."

The data also showed that Delhi recorded the highest number of pollution-associated health insurance claims among cities, followed by Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

However, the impact was not limited to major metropolitan cities, with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities together accounting for 55 per cent of claims.

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The company's findings further highlighted a seasonal trend, with nearly 56 per cent of annual pollution-associated health insurance claims in FY26 recorded between October and March, a period when air pollution levels typically worsen across several parts of the country.

On the financial impact, Policybazaar said the total claim amount increased 4.5 times between FY23 and FY26, while the average claim amount remained above FY23 levels.

The data also showed that 48 per cent of consumers in highly polluted cities opted for higher health insurance coverage.

Goel said, "These trends highlight the growing importance of preventive healthcare, timely medical attention and adequate health insurance coverage to manage the financial impact of unexpected medical needs." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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