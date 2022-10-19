Polycab India's Q2 profit rises 37%

PTI

Mumbai: Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India (PIL) on Tuesday reported a 36.72 per cent growth in consolidated profit during the September quarter at Rs 270.45 crore. The company's profit stood at Rs 197.80 during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, it said in a regulatory filing. PTI

Meta accepts UK order to sell Giphy

London: Britain's competition regulator ordered Facebook-owner Meta to sell animated-images platform Giphy on Tuesday after its view that the acquisition reduced innovation in the advertising market was upheld by a tribunal in the summer. Reuters

Dhariwal appointed Max Life PFM CEO

New Delhi: Max Life Insurance on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ranbheer Singh Dhariwal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its wholly-owned subsidiary Max Life Pension Fund Management Ltd. Dhariwal's appointment is effective October 15, Max Life Insurance Company said in a statement. PTI

India re-elected Int’l Solar Alliance prez

New Delhi: India and France are re-elected as president and co-president of the International Solar Alliance at the fifth general assembly of the body. Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh will be the president of ISA.