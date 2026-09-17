Polyfix Rapid HV Glue Addresses Everyday Carpentry Challenges with Fast-Setting, High-Viscosity Bonding

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Precision remains at the heart of carpentry, where every cut, joint, and assembly requires the right technique, material, and often, the right adhesive. While conventional fixing methods may work for standard applications, bonding curved edges, working on vertical surfaces, and handling intricate details can add to the challenges faced by carpenters. With speed, precision, and clean bonding becoming increasingly important, the choice of adhesive can play a significant role in completing carpentry work efficiently.

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Designed for vertical, curved, and intricate applications, the adhesive aims to help carpenters achieve quicker and cleaner fixing across workshops and project sites.

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The growing importance of adhesive solutions is also reflected in the wider industry. According to Research Nester, the global adhesive and sealant market was valued at USD 79.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 156.2 billion by 2037, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2026 to 2037. These projections highlight the increasing role of adhesive technology across industries.

Against this backdrop, Polyfix High-Viscosity Glue for Instant Fixing has been developed around the practical needs of carpenters, both in workshops and on project sites. From joining small and large components to fixing vertical surfaces and completing intricate details, the adhesive is designed to make the fixing process smoother and more efficient.

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Understanding these common day-to-day challenges, Polyfix developed Rapid HV Glue, a quick-bonding, strong-grip, application-specific solution designed around carpentry requirements.

Polyfix Rapid HV Glue – Innovation Designed Around Carpentry

Polyfix Rapid HV Glue is designed to help professionals spend less time waiting for a bond to set. Whether it is a large-scale project or a small repair, the adhesive grips quickly, stays where it is applied, and provides carpenters with better control over their work.

Its quick-bonding, high-viscosity formula reduces dependency on masking tapes or temporary support, helping make fixing cleaner and easier.

The adhesive is suitable for bonding MDF, furniture, board, PVC, WPC, mica, charcoal, rubber, ceramics, metal, plastics, stone, and marble, among other materials.

A key feature of Rapid HV Glue is its non-runny consistency. Instead of flowing or dripping away, the high-viscosity formulation remains where it is applied, making vertical bonding and gap-filling applications easier.

Whether used for a large-scale project or a small repair, the adhesive is designed to grip quickly while providing better control. The formulation also supports bonding on circular surfaces, allowing carpenters to design, innovate, and explore different applications in their work.

Fast-Setting HV Glue – Designed to Make Carpentry More Efficient

Polyfix Rapid HV combines strong bonding properties with a high-viscosity formulation and is designed to address several practical requirements encountered during carpentry work.

1) Speed Up Carpentry Projects: Rapid HV Glue reduces the waiting time between achieving a quick bond and moving on to the next step.

2) Bond Quickly and Assemble Instantly: The adhesive allows components to be joined quickly, helping professionals move efficiently through the production process.

3) Repair Tough Surfaces Quickly: Rapid HV Glue is designed to help fix broken and loose parts without long curing periods.

4) Get More Done in One Day: By reducing waiting time during fixing and assembly, the adhesive can help complete assemblies within the same working day.

5) Reduce Temporary Holding Time: This is particularly useful for jobs where components need to be fixed sequentially and may otherwise require temporary support.

6) Bonds Materials Within 5–10 Minutes: Polyfix Rapid HV Glue is designed to bond tougher materials within 5–10 minutes, helping reduce interruptions during fixing work.

7) Thick Consistency for Circular Surfaces: The high-viscosity formulation allows easier bonding on circular surfaces.

When paired with Polyfix Instant Glue Activator Spray, HV Glue provides a highly resilient adhesive solution designed to perform without the need for heat or an external catalyst.

Addressing Challenging Fixing Requirements

Carpentry comes with a range of challenging fixing jobs, from bonding heavier materials and working on vertical or curved surfaces to fixing in areas where drilling and hammering may not be practical. These are situations where the right adhesive can make a significant difference.

Polyfix Rapid HV Glue is designed to achieve secure fixing without mechanical fasteners, making assembly easier for carpenters. By combining quick bonding with a high-viscosity, non-runny formulation, the product aims to provide a simpler and more controlled approach to difficult fixing applications.

The solution is designed to help carpenters spend less time struggling with the fixing process and more time bringing their work together.

Making Every Fix Count

Carpentry is not just about putting pieces together; it also involves finding smarter solutions to build and bring a vision to life. An adhesive that adapts to different applications can become an important part of a carpenter’s toolkit.

By reducing interruptions during assembly and simplifying demanding fixing tasks, Polyfix Rapid HV Glue is designed to help carpenters focus on building and creating.

Its combination of fast setting, high viscosity, quick bonding, and broad material compatibility positions it as a practical adhesive solution for the evolving requirements of modern carpentry.

About Benson Polymers Ltd.

Benson Polymers Limited is a leader in the Indian adhesive and sealant market. Established in 1992, the company has four manufacturing facilities across the NCR and neighbouring regions and has a long history of R&D in instant adhesives, UV-curable adhesives, and potting compounds.

Benson manufactures and markets a wide range of innovative adhesive solutions for diverse applications across industries, with a focus on understanding the actual needs of end users and developing products accordingly.

About Mr. Kapil Jain

The growth of Benson Polymers has been driven by the vision and leadership of Mr. Kapil Jain, an entrepreneur and MBA in Marketing who has steered the company for over three decades.

Known for his principles, values, and commitment, Mr. Jain is well respected in the adhesives and sealant industry and among customers for his leadership, determination, and focus on delivering high-quality products.

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