PolyFix Rapid HV & Spray Activator: Advanced Bonding Solutions for Faster Furniture Assembly

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: Furniture manufacturing has evolved considerably over the decades. What was once largely centered around traditional woodworking and solid wood has developed into a more diverse manufacturing ecosystem, with materials such as MDF, particle boards, laminates and other engineered surfaces becoming increasingly common in modern furniture production.

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As furniture designs become more versatile and manufacturing processes place greater emphasis on speed, precision and efficient assembly, adhesive solutions are also expected to perform beyond conventional bonding applications.

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Addressing these changing requirements, Benson Polymers introduced PolyFix Rapid HV, a high-viscosity instant adhesive designed to provide a fast and versatile bonding solution for modern furniture applications. When paired with PolyFix Spray Activator, the combination brings together thick adhesive consistency, application control and accelerated bonding.

Kapil Jain, Managing Director, Benson Polymers, said:

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“The furniture industry is moving toward faster and more precise assembly, and adhesive technology needs to keep pace with that evolution. With PolyFix Rapid HV and Spray Activator, our focus is on giving professionals a combination that brings viscosity, application control and accelerated bonding together in one practical solution.”

A Growing CA Adhesive Market and Rising Performance Expectations

The adhesive industry is evolving as manufacturers seek faster, stronger and more efficient alternatives to traditional joining methods. According to Research and Markets, the global adhesive market is forecast to grow by USD 20.33 billion between 2025 and 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% across applications including construction, furniture and cyanoacrylate.

Within this broader market, cyanoacrylate adhesives remain an important category of rapid-bonding solutions. Research and Markets estimates the global cyanoacrylate adhesives market at USD 2.22 billion in 2024, with the market projected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%. Woodworking is identified as an end-use industry for cyanoacrylate adhesives, reflecting demand for quick-setting, strong and versatile bonding solutions.

As competition within the adhesive market grows, professionals are evaluating products not only on bond strength but also on application control, setting speed, ease of use and suitability for different assembly conditions. These factors can influence productivity and the overall efficiency of the fixing process.

Rapid HV: Product Innovation Driven by Changing Market Needs

Benson Polymers' innovation, Thick Glue, has accompanied the company's broader business growth. The company has witnessed visible growth over the past seven years, with revenue doubling over the last two years, reflecting its expanding business and growing demand for its adhesive solutions.

Rohit Jain, Vice President, Benson Polymers, said:

“Our growth reflects the changing expectations of professionals who want adhesive solutions that are not only fast, but also practical and easy to control. Rapid HV and Spray Activator represent our approach to product development: understanding the challenges faced on the shop floor and developing solutions that can make everyday bonding and fixing more efficient.”

PolyFix Rapid HV: High-Viscosity Glue, Addition to the Carpenter's Toolkit

For carpenters and furniture professionals, adhesive selection is closely connected to the practical demands of the job. Working with vertical surfaces, curved components, decorative elements and detailed furniture assemblies can make highly fluid adhesives difficult to control.

PolyFix Rapid HV addresses this requirement through its high-viscosity CA Glue, non-runny consistency. The formulation is designed to remain where it is applied, supporting controlled application across furniture and woodworking tasks.

This makes Rapid HV a practical addition to the professional's toolkit, particularly for applications where precision and control are important alongside quick bonding.

Rethinking Adhesive Performance for Modern Furniture Manufacturing

Redefining Adhesive Value by How Effectively It Fits into the Working Process

In a competitive adhesive market, carpenters, manufacturers and other professionals are increasingly looking beyond conventional joining methods for solutions that can simplify assembly while maintaining control and efficiency.

Furniture assembly involves engineered boards, decorative surfaces, profiles and other components that need to be positioned and fixed efficiently. In such applications, the ability to control adhesive placement can be as important as achieving a rapid bond.

Compared with approaches that may require extended setting periods, temporary holding or additional fastening, the combination of Thick CA Glue and Spray Activator provides an approach to furniture assembly and fixing where controlled application and accelerated bonding are important.

Vipul Jain, Director, Benson Polymers, said:

“The real value of an adhesive is determined by how well it fits into the professional's workflow. Rapid HV is designed to address applications where runny adhesives can be difficult to control, while Spray Activator adds another layer of speed when quick fixation is required. Together, they give carpenters greater flexibility across detailed, vertical and demanding bonding applications.”

Taking Adhesive Knowledge Closer to Professionals with Workshops

Benson Polymers also brings its adhesive expertise closer to carpenters through dedicated workshops and education initiatives. These sessions provide practical exposure to adhesive selection, surface preparation, application techniques and best bonding practices.

By combining product innovation with hands-on education, Benson Polymers aims to help professionals understand how adhesive characteristics can influence application, fixing and overall workflow.

PolyFix Rapid HV and Spray Activator: A Practical Combination for Fast Bonding

Exploring Why the Combination Works

Designed for modern furniture and woodworking applications, PolyFix Rapid HV can be paired with PolyFix Spray Activator when faster fixation is required.

The application process is straightforward: apply the activator to one surface and the High Viscosity adhesive to the other, bring the surfaces together and press firmly. The activator accelerates the curing process, helping achieve a quick bond.

The combination brings together the controlled application of a high-viscosity adhesive with the accelerated curing action of a spray activator.

Thick Glue Bonding for Common Furniture-Making Challenges

* Thick, non-runny consistency for controlled application

* High viscosity helps keep adhesive where it is applied

* Spray activator helps accelerate the bonding process

* Strong initial grip can help reduce holding time

* Simple thumb pressure supports initial fixation

* Suitable for detailed assemblies requiring multiple steps

* Versatile bonding across different substrates and surfaces

* Practical activator packaging for different woodworking requirements

For furniture professionals, the value of the Thick Instant Glue and Spray Activator combination lies in how the two products complement each other. High Viscosity Glue provides the controlled, high-viscosity application needed for demanding surfaces, while the activator supports faster fixation when workflow speed is important.

Together, the system offers a practical approach to modern carpentry and furniture assembly, where precision, control and efficient fixing can influence the overall working process.

Conclusion

As furniture manufacturing continues to evolve, adhesive solutions are becoming increasingly integrated into the overall assembly process rather than serving simply as a means of joining two surfaces.

Changing materials, more detailed designs and greater emphasis on efficient assembly are creating new requirements for adhesive application. Professionals increasingly need solutions that can combine controlled application with the speed required in modern workflows.

With solutions such as PolyFix Rapid HV and PolyFix Spray Activator, Benson Polymers continues to expand its adhesive portfolio around these changing requirements, providing furniture professionals with bonding solutions designed to support faster, more controlled and flexible assembly.

About Benson Polymers:

Benson Polymers Limited is amongst leading Indian manufacturers of adhesives and sealants. Established in 1990's with 3 decades of experience, the company combines R&D, advanced manufacturing, application-focused innovation and quality control to deliver bonding solutions for industrial and consumer needs across 4 modern manufacturing facilities (NCR & neighboring regions). The Adhesive portfolio includes instant, moisture curing, UV-curable, 100% adhesive glue, sealants, spray activator, glue remover and other specialty solutions for wood, furniture, signage, interiors, construction, manufacturing, handicrafts & automotive sectors. The company offers LV, MV & HV CA adhesives for MDF, WPC, PVC, acrylic, metal, rubber, ceramics, particle boards, laminates and more.

Benson Polymers – Better Bonds

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