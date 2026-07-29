Poojaa Precision Engg. Limited Launches SME IPO; Price Band Fixed at Rs.285-Rs.301 Per Share

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New Delhi [India], July 29: Poojaa Precision Engg. Limited, a precision engineering company with over three decades of operating history in manufacturing precision engineered aluminium and machined components, has received an overwhelming response to its SME IPO, with the issue subscribed 19.81 times by 11:40 AM on Day 2 of bidding.

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The IPO, which opened for subscription on July 28, 2026, and will close on July 30, 2026, is priced in the band of ₹285 to ₹301 per equity share. The issue is sized at ₹159.83 crore at the upper price band. The lot size has been fixed at 400 equity shares, with a minimum application of two lots.

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As of 11:40 AM on July 29, 2026, the IPO had received robust demand across investor categories. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) portion was subscribed 30.73 times, the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category 21.13 times, while the overall issue was subscribed 19.81 times, reflecting strong investor confidence in the Company's growth prospects.

The Company manufactures precision engineered aluminium and machined components for automotive, electric mobility and diversified industrial applications. Its application-critical components are used across engines, drivetrains, EV powertrains and electrical systems. The product portfolio includes cylinder heads, intake manifolds, EGR housings, clutch and transmission housings, and EV-related components. The Company caters to leading domestic customers, Tier-I OEMs and Fortune 500/global customers across commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, EV-3W and 4W, energy, agriculture, defence and healthcare sectors.

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Commenting on the IPO, the management said:

"Over the last three decades, we have evolved into an integrated precision engineering company manufacturing precision engineered aluminium and machined components for conventional mobility, electric vehicles and diversified non-automotive sectors. The proposed Unit III expansion will materially enhance our melting and component manufacturing and finishing capacities, while Unit IV is intended to build our capabilities in magnesium-based precision components. We believe the IPO will strengthen our manufacturing platform and support our next phase of growth, backed by our engineering capabilities, quality systems and long-standing customer relationships."

Poojaa Precision currently operates a melting capacity of approximately 13,800 MT per annum and a component manufacturing and finishing capacity of approximately 6,000 MT per annum. IPO proceeds are proposed to be utilized for the Unit III expansion, adding 15,000 MTPA of melting capacity and 6,600 MTPA of component manufacturing and finishing capacity, along with a planned Unit IV expansion incorporating magnesium optionality.

For FY 2025-26, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹293.86 crore, EBITDA of ₹51.78 crore with an EBITDA margin of 17.62%, and PAT of ₹30.90 crore with a PAT margin of 10.52%. Net worth stood at ₹131.16 crore, while Return on Equity (RoE) was 28.18% and Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) was 26.38%.

With a legacy spanning more than three decades in precision engineering and a growing footprint across EV and traditional powertrain components, the Company is well positioned to capitalize on rising demand across the automotive and allied sectors.

About Poojaa Precision Engg. Limited

Incorporated in 1992, Poojaa Precision Engg. Limited is a Pune-based precision engineering company engaged in the manufacture of precision engineered aluminium and machined components. The Company has integrated capabilities spanning product design and engineering, melting, component manufacturing, machining, assembly and other value-added engineering services, supported by a portfolio of over 600 SKUs.

The Company operates two manufacturing facilities in Chakan, Pune, with a combined annual melting capacity of approximately 13,800 MT and component manufacturing and finishing capacity of approximately 6,000 MT as of March 31, 2026. Its facilities are accredited with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and IATF 16949:2016 certifications.

For more information, visit www.poojaaprecisionengg.in

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