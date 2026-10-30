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Home / Business / Poonawalla vs Poonawalla: Tehseen's wild-card entry makes 'Rise &amp; Fall 2' the talk of the town as Bigg Boss 20 slips

Poonawalla vs Poonawalla: Tehseen's wild-card entry makes 'Rise & Fall 2' the talk of the town as Bigg Boss 20 slips

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ANI
Updated At : 01:32 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 30: Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla has emerged as the biggest talking point of Rise & Fall Season 2 after his wild-card entry into the Tower, where his brother Shehzad Poonawalla is already a contestant.

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Host Virender Sehwag set the stage with, “Aap ek Poonawalla ko jhel nahi paa rahe the, main do karne wala hoon.” Tehseen wasted no time, taking a dig at his brother: “Shehzad kabhi bhi chup nahi hota hai, mere aane se yeh silent ho gaya.” When told only one Poonawalla could win, he shot back, “Aur woh Poonawalla main hoon.”

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As a panelist, Tehseen was excellent. Sharp, witty and fearless, his blunt verdicts on the Tower’s power games, including a pointed reminder to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that not everything revolves around her, became the highlight of the episode. Within hours, clips of his remarks went viral across Instagram, X and YouTube.

The buzz comes at a time when Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly witnessing a sharp dip in viewership, with a section of fans attributing it to contestant Qazi Touqeer’s reduced screen time. Many viewers online say Tehseen’s entry has given Rise & Fall 2 exactly the kind of high-voltage drama Bigg Boss is missing this season.

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No stranger to reality TV, Tehseen was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 13. After his entry, he wrote on social media, “Whoever wins, a Poonawalla will always Rise & no one, no one should Fall!”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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