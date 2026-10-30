PNN

New Delhi [India], October 30: Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla has emerged as the biggest talking point of Rise & Fall Season 2 after his wild-card entry into the Tower, where his brother Shehzad Poonawalla is already a contestant.

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Host Virender Sehwag set the stage with, “Aap ek Poonawalla ko jhel nahi paa rahe the, main do karne wala hoon.” Tehseen wasted no time, taking a dig at his brother: “Shehzad kabhi bhi chup nahi hota hai, mere aane se yeh silent ho gaya.” When told only one Poonawalla could win, he shot back, “Aur woh Poonawalla main hoon.”

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As a panelist, Tehseen was excellent. Sharp, witty and fearless, his blunt verdicts on the Tower’s power games, including a pointed reminder to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that not everything revolves around her, became the highlight of the episode. Within hours, clips of his remarks went viral across Instagram, X and YouTube.

The buzz comes at a time when Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly witnessing a sharp dip in viewership, with a section of fans attributing it to contestant Qazi Touqeer’s reduced screen time. Many viewers online say Tehseen’s entry has given Rise & Fall 2 exactly the kind of high-voltage drama Bigg Boss is missing this season.

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No stranger to reality TV, Tehseen was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 13. After his entry, he wrote on social media, “Whoever wins, a Poonawalla will always Rise & no one, no one should Fall!”

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