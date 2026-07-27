Popees Accelerates North India Expansion with Launch of 112th Global Store in Zirakpur, Punjab

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Zirakpur (Punjab) [India], July 27: Popees Baby Care, one of India's leading baby care brands, has accelerated its North India expansion with the inauguration of its 112th retail store globally at Zirakpur, Punjab. The new outlet represents the company's second store in North India, following its successful Chandigarh launch, and signals its commitment to building a stronger retail presence across the region.

Advertisement

Strategically located at Pooja Plazzio on the Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway, the store was inaugurated by Mr. Bhuvnesh Haritash of Trinetra International.

Advertisement

The new outlet offers Popees' complete portfolio of premium baby care solutions, including infant apparel, newborn essentials, diapers, wipes, skincare and bath products, organic baby care items and sustainable bamboo-based clothing, catering to children from birth to four years of age.

Commenting on the expansion, Shaju Thomas, Founder & CMD, Popees Baby Care, said, "North India represents one of our key growth markets. The encouraging customer response to our Chandigarh store has strengthened our confidence in the region. The launch of our Zirakpur outlet is another important step in making Popees more accessible to families while expanding our retail footprint in high-potential markets."

Advertisement

Founded in 2003, Popees has evolved into one of India's most trusted baby care brands through its unwavering commitment to quality, safety and innovation. Every product undergoes 28 rigorous quality checks, ensuring the highest standards for infants and toddlers.

With 112 stores across India and the Middle East, Popees continues to pursue an ambitious retail expansion strategy backed by product innovation and customer-centric growth. The company has already identified Karnal and Yamuna Nagar as its next destinations in North India, further strengthening its vision of making safe, premium and affordable baby care products easily accessible to families across the country.

About Popees Baby Care

Founded in 2003, Popees Baby Care is one of India's leading baby care brands, offering a comprehensive range of products designed for infants and toddlers. The company manufactures and retails baby apparel, newborn essentials, diapers, wipes, bath and skincare products, organic baby care solutions, and eco-friendly bamboo-based products. Renowned for its commitment to quality, safety and comfort, every Popees product undergoes 28 stringent quality checks before reaching consumers.

Headquartered in Kerala, Popees has grown into a trusted brand with a strong retail presence across India and the Middle East. With 109 stores globally and a rapidly expanding footprint, the company continues to make safe, affordable and high-quality baby care products accessible to families through its extensive retail network and digital platforms.

For more details about Popees Baby Care, please visit www.popees.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)