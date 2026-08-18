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Home / Business / Popees Baby Care Marks Major Pune Expansion with 113th Store Inaugurated on India’s 80th Independence Day

Popees Baby Care Marks Major Pune Expansion with 113th Store Inaugurated on India’s 80th Independence Day

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PTI
Updated At : 02:38 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Pune, August 18, 2026: Popees Baby Care, one of India’s emerging baby and kids’ retail brands, marked a significant milestone in its national expansion journey with the grand inauguration of its 113th store in Pune on August 15, coinciding with India’s 80th Independence Day.

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Located at Radiant Raheja Millenium, M.G. Road, Pune Cantonment, a prime and prominent location in the city, the new mega-format store marks Popees Baby Care’s growing presence in Maharashtra and strengthens its expanding retail network across India.

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The inauguration on the occasion of the nation’s 80th Independence Day adds special significance to the milestone, as the brand continues to expand its presence across regions and bring its products and retail experience closer to families across the country. The Pune launch represents not just the opening of another store, but another important step in Popees Baby Care’s journey of building a strong pan-India retail presence.

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Spread across a prominent location in Pune, the mega store brings an extensive range of products together under one roof, offering parents a comprehensive destination for their children’s needs. The outlet features baby clothing, newborn essentials, baby care products, feeding essentials, accessories, toys and everyday essentials, creating a convenient and engaging shopping experience for families.

The strategic Pune launch comes as Popees Baby Care accelerates its expansion beyond its strong South Indian presence. Following its recent entry into North India with its first store in Chandigarh, the brand is now strengthening its footprint across Maharashtra and other key Northern and Western markets.

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Speaking on the occasion, Shaju Thomas, Founder and Managing Director, Popees Baby Care, said, “Our 113th store is another important step in Popees Baby Care’s journey of taking our products and experience to more families across India. Pune is a key market for us, and we are excited to begin this new chapter with the city’s families. As we continue expanding, our focus will remain on quality, comfort and making everyday parenting needs easier and more accessible.” The opening of the Pune mega store on India’s 80th Independence Day underscores Popees Baby Care’s larger ambition of growing from a regional success story into a recognised national baby and kids’ retail brand. With its expanding network and continued entry into high-potential markets, Popees Baby Care is steadily building a wider retail ecosystem designed around the evolving needs of modern Indian families.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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