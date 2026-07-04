Popular Bus Booking Apps in India

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 4: Booking bus tickets has become much simpler today. Instead of visiting a bus counter, you can now check bus timings, compare ticket prices, choose seats, and book tickets directly through bus booking apps in just a few minutes.

Advertisement

But with so many apps available, choosing the best app to book bus tickets can be a challenge. To make things easier, this guide brings you a comprehensive breakdown of the best bus booking apps so that you can make a smart choice.

Advertisement

What Are the Best Bus Booking Apps in India?

Here are the 6 best bus booking apps in India that make online bus ticket booking simpler, faster, and more convenient.

Advertisement

1. redBus App

redBus is one of the best bus booking apps in India, offering travellers plenty of route and operator choices. The app handles over 2 lakh bookings every day, connecting you with 5,200+ private bus operators and 19 RTCs, including KSRTC Karnataka, UPSRTC, GSRTC, APSRTC, across 7,30,000+ routes.

Booking is simple with features like smart filters, seat layout previews, ratings, and live bus tracking. You can also use redBus to book train tickets through redRail and hotels for complete trip planning.

Some useful features of the app include:

-Live bus tracking with TrackMyBus

-Primo-certified buses with highly-rated operators

-Women-only seat options

-24/7 customer support in local languages through redBuddy

-Free date change and instant refund options

-Train ticket booking, PNR status, and live train tracking through redRail

-Hotel bookings and hourly stay options across 2,000+ cities

-Exclusive cashback deals, bank offers, and seasonal deals

2. AbhiBus App

AbhiBus is among the most widely used apps for online bus ticket booking in India and also one of the country's highest-rated bus booking apps. The platform has partnerships with over several bus operators, private and government, and offers ticket booking across more than 6.5 lakh bus routes.

You can book both private and government RTC buses on the app, including APSRTC, TSRTC, KSRTC, MSRTC, GSRTC, and UPSRTC services. Since AbhiBus is now part of the ixigo group, the app also supports train and flight ticket bookings.

Some useful features of the app include:

-Live bus tracking

-Easy booking in 30 seconds, even in low network areas

-Seat selection and women-only seats

-Free cancellations and instant refunds

-AbhiBus assured buses with 100% on-time service

-Discounts and cashback offers

3. Paytm App

The Paytm app is mainly known as a digital payments platform, but it also offers bus ticket booking services under the 'Paytm Travel' option. You can choose your preferred bus from 2500+ operators for over 25,000+ routes across India,

The app also lets you compare seater, sleeper, and AC bus options easily and make payments directly through your Paytm Wallet, UPI, or debit/credit cards.

Some key features of the Paytm app are:

-Live bus tracking

-Zero convenience fee

-24x7 support and women-only seats

-Top deals and partner offers

4. MakeMyTrip App

The MakeMyTrip app is one of the best bus booking apps if you're looking for a comprehensive aggregator platform. This app is great at keeping all your travel arrangements - from holiday packages, flights, and hotels to bus bookings - in a single place.

Using the app is simple, even for first-time users. You also get plenty of bus options to choose from, including 14 RTCs like UPSRTC, HRTC, APSRTC, and GSRTC, along with popular private operators such as Zingbus, Kaveri Travels, and Lion Travels.

Some useful features of the app include:

-Bus, flight, and hotel bookings in one place

-First-time user discounts and special offers through myDeals

-Book Now Pay Later option

-Easy cancellations and refunds

-Trip insurance

5. Goibibo App

Goibibo is a useful app for travellers looking for budget-friendly bus tickets across different routes in India. You can find AC, non-AC, seater, sleeper, and Volvo bus options easily on the app, depending on your budget and travel style.

The app also supports bookings with several state-run bus services like MSRTC, UPSRTC, HRTC, APSRTC, GSRTC, PRTC, TSRTC, KSRTC, and RSRTC, along with private operators. Apart from buses, you can also use Goibibo for hotel, train, and flight bookings.

Some useful features of the app include:

-Multiple bus options

-RTC and private bus bookings

-Travel discounts and GoCash rewards

-Seat layout previews and ratings

-Easy cancellations and refunds

Comparison Table

The following table compares all the best bus booking apps listed above to help you decide which one to choose:

Conclusion

Today, booking bus tickets online has become much easier because of apps like redBus, AbhiBus, Paytm, MakeMyTrip, and Goibibo. While some apps give you more route and operator choices, others focus more on travel offers, RTC bookings, premium buses, or complete trip planning.

The right app ultimately depends on the kind of journey you are planning and the features you find most useful while travelling.

FAQs

1. Which is the best bus booking app in India?

There are several good bus booking apps in India, including redBus, AbhiBus, and MMT.

2. How to book bus tickets online?

You can book bus tickets online by simply downloading a bus booking app on your smartphone. Open the app, enter your source and destination cities, and travel date to see the list of buses available. Alternatively, you can also book bus tickets online through the online bus booking platform's website.

3. Do I have to create an account on the bus booking app?

No. You don't have to create an account to use the bus booking app. Most apps allow you to complete the booking as a guest. However, you will need to share your mobile number and email ID to book the tickets.

4. Can I cancel bus tickets online?

Yes. All the best bus booking apps in India allow easy cancellations of bus tickets. Some, like redBus, offer free cancellations as well (as an add-on). However, please remember to read all cancellation and refund policies of the operator before booking your bus tickets to avoid surprises in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)