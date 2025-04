"Positive progress" , "fruitful discussions": India on bilateral trade talks with US

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): India on Tuesday said that the meetings for negotiation of Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with United States are making "positive progress" and termed the discussions as "fruitful."

As part of ongoing discussions on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, representatives of India's Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative met in Washington, DC, from April 23-25, 2025. This follows earlier bilateral discussions held in March 2025 in New Delhi.

The Ministry further added that the team had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects, including tariff and non-tariff matters, during the meetings in Washington, DC.

The Indian and US sides held a meeting to discuss the ways for the first phase of the Bilateral Trade Agreement, which is scheduled to be finalised in the fall of the current year.

"During the meetings in Washington, D.C., the team had fruitful discussions on wide ranging subjects covering tariff and non-tariff matters. The team discussed the pathway for concluding the first tranche of the mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by Fall of 2025, including through opportunities for early mutual wins. While productive Sectoral expert level engagements have taken place through the virtual format, in-person Sectoral engagements are planned from end of May," the Ministry added.

The Ministry added that these productive discussions are part of bilateral efforts in line with the Leaders' Statement of February 2025, aimed at enhancing and expanding India-US economic ties and supply chain integration through the Bilateral Trade Agreement.

As part of the BTA, leaders of both countries have set a bold new goal for bilateral trade - "Mission 500" - aiming to more than double total bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Recognising that this level of ambition would require new, fair-trade terms, both countries have announced plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025.

Both countries have committed to designating senior representatives to advance these negotiations and to ensure that the trade relationship fully reflects the aspirations of the COMPACT.

To advance this innovative, wide-ranging BTA, the US and India will take an integrated approach to strengthen and deepen bilateral trade across the goods and services sector, and will work towards increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepening supply chain integration. (ANI)

