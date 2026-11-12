Positive Restlessness: Arun Kumar’s New Book Challenges the Comfort Trap and Redefines Success

What if the feeling that you could do more with your life is not a problem to overcome, but the spark that can transform your future?

This question lies at the heart of Positive Restlessness , a personal development book by Dr. (Hons.) Arun Kumar, published by Nu Voice Press. Challenging conventional ideas about comfort, success and fulfilment, Kumar explores an often-overlooked force within us: the urge to learn, grow, question limitations and discover possibilities beyond the familiar. Drawing on four decades of professional experience, personal insight and philosophical reflection, he builds a compelling case for embracing this force rather than suppressing it.

Kumar describes positive restlessness as the inner drive that keeps a person learning, improving, creating, serving and growing, even after achieving success. It is the gentle voice within that says: “You have done well... but your journey is not over yet.” It is not about dissatisfaction with life. It is about refusing to stop growing.

In a world that encourages people to pursue success and then settle into comfort, Positive Restlessness challenges readers to reconsider whether achievement should mark a destination or the beginning of another journey. The book distinguishes positive restlessness from anxiety and aimless dissatisfaction. While anxiety is often driven by fear and uncertainty, positive restlessness emerges from curiosity, purpose and the desire to improve. It encourages readers to embrace change, question established habits and see possibilities where others see limitations.

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Through practical insights, real-world observations and reflection exercises, Kumar examines the comfort trap, the dangers of complacency, the importance of continuous learning and the connection between purpose and personal growth. He encourages readers to challenge self-imposed boundaries, turn intentions into action and recognise that meaningful progress is a lifelong pursuit. The book also draws inspiration from philosophical and spiritual wisdom, including Gurbani, highlighting the importance of balancing ambition with humility, gratitude and inner harmony.

The book speaks to professionals who have achieved conventional success but sense that their potential remains unexplored, as well as to students, entrepreneurs, leaders and individuals navigating career transitions or new phases of life. In an era of artificial intelligence, digital transformation and rapidly changing professional expectations, its message is particularly relevant. Rather than promoting relentless hustle or endless achievement, Kumar advocates purposeful growth driven by curiosity, discipline, adaptability and a desire to contribute meaningfully.

Kumar brings a distinctive professional perspective to this philosophy. A Mechanical Engineering graduate with a postgraduate qualification in Business Management, he has spent nearly four decades in the oil and gas sector, specialising in turbomachinery performance, maintenance and reliability management, turnaround management and operational excellence. He has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Turbomachinery Reliability Management. His career has involved complex engineering challenges, innovation and continuous performance improvement, with professional engagements taking him to industry forums across the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore and other countries.

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His association with the Turbomachinery Laboratory at Texas A&M University spans more than two decades, reflecting his sustained commitment to learning, professional collaboration and knowledge-sharing. Alongside his technical and leadership responsibilities, Kumar has championed mentoring and innovation, experiences that reinforce the book’s central message: past success should be a foundation for future growth, not a reason to stop evolving.

At its core, Positive Restlessness offers a refreshing proposition: you can be grateful for what you have achieved while remaining curious about what you can become. It invites readers to move beyond complacency without becoming prisoners of ambition, and to pursue excellence without sacrificing balance or fulfilment. Ultimately, Dr. (Hons.) Arun Kumar leaves readers with a question worth reflecting on: is your restlessness holding you back, or could it be the force that helps you unlock your untapped potential?

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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