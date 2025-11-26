Poulomi estates launch its first modern ultra luxury landmark in Kokapet

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: Poulomi Palazzo - India's new definition of modern luxury is a 55-storey ultra-luxury landmark in Kokapet, built on a 2.5-acre premium land parcel and designed by Genesis Planners Pvt. Ltd. The project incorporates - premium imported marble, international sanitary brands, luxury facade design, multi-level Club Palazzo, double height sky balconies and 40+ curated lifestyle amenities.

There was a time when luxury in India was loud. Homes were designed to dazzle -- sprawling chandeliers, ornate decor, glossy surfaces meant to impress guests before they impressed the families living inside. But quietly, deeply, and almost universally, that definition has changed. Today's homebuyers aren't chasing applause. They're chasing peace says Prashanth Rao, Director - Poulomi Estates.

The shift in Indian luxury is not accidental. It is being shaped by leaders who understand that a home is not a product; it is a lifetime. Developers who think about how a family will feel ten years from now, not just how a brochure looks today. They plant trees knowing their shade will comfort someone's evening walk. They design balconies knowing a child might take their first steps there. They create openness knowing busy minds need places to exhale. Paulomi Palazzo is designed keeping the same in mind.

Prashanth Rao, Director - Poulomi Estates says that this is the new language of luxury in India

-- quieter, wiser, more human and the developers who embrace this are not just building homes, they are building healing, they are building belonging and they are building a better way to live.

Today's homebuyers are choosing peace over prestige, nature over noise, space over show, comfort over comparison. They are choosing homes that protect their emotional wellbeing -- places where children can grow gently and adults can rest deeply. In this new India, serenity is not the opposite of luxury. Serenity is luxury and the homes that understand this are becoming the most cherished places of all says Prashanth Rao, Director - Poulomi Estates.

Lavish decor can't soothe stress, heavy interiors can't create calm and grand statements can't nurture family time. The luxury buyer of 2025 understands this. They don't want their homes to be a performance. They want them to be a pause.

About Poulomi Palazzo:

Poulomi Palazzo is a 55 - storey luxury landmark in Kokapet that is offering one residence per floor with luxury Sky Mansions and Grand Residence. It is designed by Genesis Planners featuring double-height sky balconies, a 5-level grand lobby, a 52nd-floor infinity pool and 40+ curated amenities- all next to a new 3.5acre HMDA park for uninterrupted view and abundant greenery.

