PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Pet content creator Ipsita Chowdhury, known for her Instagram handle PuggyWoogy, won the Best Pet Friendly Content – Editor’s Choice award at the Power Creator Awards 2026 by Times Entertainment. The ceremony, hosted by Aparshakti Khurrana, was held in Mumbai on October 23, 2026, bringing together creators and personalities from across entertainment and digital media.

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Ipsita Chowdhury wins Best Pet Friendly Content – Editor’s Choice

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Ipsita received the award from Vahbbiz Dorabjee at the star-studded ceremony. Dressed in black, she posed for photographs with Vahbbiz on stage after receiving the honour. Accompanied by her fur baby in a black tuxedo designed by Ipsita herself, the duo brought their own touch of style to the night, turning a special moment into a memory bright.

Through @puggywoogy (https://www.instagram.com/puggywoogy/), Ipsita shares the lives of her pug family, Kaya, Cosmo, Bella, Koko, Simba and Neo. She is known for her cinematic storytelling, creative pet fashion and videos capturing the bond she shares with her fur babies. What began as a personal effort to preserve memories has grown into a global community of pet lovers.

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Her content celebrates the companionship, joy and unconditional love animals bring into people’s lives. She also works with animal-welfare organisations and collaborates with pet brands, using her platform to encourage kindness and responsible relationships with animals.

A creative journey beyond PuggyWoogy

Ipsita is a postgraduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), with interests spanning fashion design, theatre and music. Her musical work includes Sukher Chokhe, a collection of nine modern Bengali songs released in 2010, featuring tracks such as Tumi Asbe Bole, Rongin Rongin and Chanchal Pakhi.

She is also the co-founder of Bharatpedia, a non-profit, community-based encyclopedia dedicated to making knowledge freely accessible and encouraging community participation.

Celebrities attend the award night

The ceremony brought together several well-known names from entertainment and digital media. Guests included Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal, Ravi Kishan, Divya Dutta, Kubbra Sait, Orry, Sufi Motiwala, Vishal Malhotra, Madhurima Tulli, Ruhee Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shahzad Ali and Nasir Khan, among others.

Ravi Kishan also performed his viral dance step after a short speech. He encouraged creators to continue their work, noting that their efforts had brought them recognition.

How the winners were chosen

The Power Creator Awards 2026 featured two categories of recognition: Jury Choice and Popular Choice. A panel selected the Jury Choice winners, while audience votes determined the Popular Choice awards. The event covered more than 25 categories across fields including lifestyle, food, travel, fashion, gaming and music.

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