Home / Business / Power &amp; Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited H1 FY26 Total Income Grew 38% &amp; Net Profit Surged by 27%

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited H1 FY26 Total Income Grew 38% & Net Profit Surged by 27%

ANI
Updated At : 04:15 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 15: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912), one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY26.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights:

H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 112.46 Cr, YoY growth of 37.57%

* EBITDA of ₹ 11.52 Cr, YoY growth of 18.86%

* Net Profit of ₹ 7.33 Cr, YoY growth of 27.29%

* EPS of ₹ 4.16, YoY growth of 4.26%

Q2 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 70.91 Cr, YoY growth of 27.20%

* EBITDA of ₹ 7.24 Cr, YoY growth of 19.80%

* Net Profit of ₹ 4.71 Cr, YoY growth of 21.11%

* EPS of ₹ 2.66

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, said, "We are pleased to report a good performance in Q2 & H1 FY26, reflecting the company's focus on execution excellence, operational discipline, and sustained growth across key business segments. The quarter delivered healthy improvement in both revenue and profitability, supported by a strong order inflow and efficient project management.

During the period, the company secured significant orders under government-led rural electrification schemes, further reinforcing its presence in critical national infrastructure initiatives. PIGL also progressed its strategic investment in Peaton Electrical Company Limited, which will enhance backward integration and create synergies in manufacturing and technology collaboration.

Looking ahead, the company remains confident of leveraging India's continued emphasis on power distribution modernisation and renewable energy expansion. With a strong order book, deep domain expertise, and a growing presence across power, infrastructure, and renewable segments, PIGL is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

