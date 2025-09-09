DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Power Ministry launches stakeholder survey to support India Energy Stack development

Power Ministry launches stakeholder survey to support India Energy Stack development

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Power has initiated a Stakeholder Mapping Survey as part of its vision to build the India Energy Stack (IES) -- a Digital Public Infrastructure aimed at supporting key advancements in the power sector.

Advertisement

Ministry of Power said in a release that the sector is undergoing a paradigmatic shift with digitalisation of the grid, large-scale renewable energy integration, decentralised power generation, and consumer-oriented reforms.

To enable this transformation, the Ministry is developing a Utility Intelligence Platform under the IES, based on standardised and open APIs and protocols. This will be done in coordination with selected power distribution utilities to help the ecosystem leverage data available across IT/OT platforms.

Advertisement

The survey aims to capture organisational profiles, solutions offered, areas of innovation, and readiness for IES participation. As the IES will define open standards, protocols, and interoperability frameworks, stakeholders are encouraged to factor in these standards early in the development of new products, platforms, and solutions.

Stakeholders are requested to complete the survey within two weeks of this communication by submitting accurate information at: https://forms.office.com/r/Wm0sewTTrC, or via the provided QR code. The survey will serve as a reference for utilities and solution providers in shaping the IES ecosystem.

Advertisement

The India Energy Stack (IES) is envisioned as a standardised, modular, and open-source digital infrastructure for the power sector. It aims to create a unified framework that supports unique digital IDs for assets, consumers, and transactions, enabling better tracking, transparency, and management across the ecosystem.

Through open APIs, the IES will ensure seamless integration with existing legacy systems, promoting interoperability and reducing barriers to adoption. Designed to foster ecosystem innovation, the IES will empower startups, virtual power plants (VPPs), and energy fintech companies to build solutions on a common digital foundation.

With a scalable, plug-and-play architecture, the platform will be adaptable by any DISCOM, SLDC, or AMISP. In essence, IES seeks to do for energy what Aadhaar and UPI have done for digital identity and payments--transforming the sector through inclusive, technology-driven infrastructure. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts