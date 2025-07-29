Power up Your Gameplay - New BGMI Redeem Codes Drop

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 29: KRAFTON India is back with another round of rewards for its BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) community, reinforcing its dedication to player engagement. This new collection of official redeem codes opens access to limited-edition in-game items, ranging from gear to cosmetics, that elevate gameplay and customization. As BGMI continues to thrive, these releases ensure the excitement never stops.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1) DMZBZ7Q3Q6WB85PW

2) DMZCZ9SUHJBHGSJK

3) DMZDZQFPHFTH9PT5

4) DMZEZRU5KTUF5MGK

5) DMZFZHC9S75QJTC6

6) DMZGZ9DG793DRUAW

7) DMZHZ75EP9QAFSQ9

8) DMZIZ6WPT7XH6PGD

9) DMZJZ4N7Q7A93GHA

10) DMZKZEV4KHQMV8TV

11) DMZLZ3ANQG8KDGAV

12) DMZMZXNATF894HGD

13) DMZNZKBHQQ46CDTN

14) DMZOZJAAMCSWXNV8

15) DMZPZUFBH7B7SFGG

16) DMZQZJQ978M5QC67

17) DMZRZHA4JVGCE9VR

18) DMZVZA65HXXSGAC7

19) DMZTZ3XVVEKANU8A

20) DMZUZQ8MGBWP4FQN

21) DMZBAZUGVHQHC7H7

22) DMZBBZHXJESHER59

23) DMZBCZBQDGB9XXK8

24) DMZBDZDMPW6NR84B

25) DMZBEZNWXBFHB89J

26) DMZBFZ4MVFPVJ55A

27) DMZBGZQAA9FQRT5J

28) DMZBHZ9R77C7XCG6

29) DMZBIZW3DAMQFMVG

30) DMZBJZ999GM953NS

31) DMZBKZ9FGTDQFEM3

32) DMZBLZNP9VNPR4PX

33) DMZBMZ7HFST3W8VX

34) DMZBNZ3AJJJM5B63

35) DMZBOZEDR34TQMEN

36) DMZBPZ6WK4AMG5V9

37) DMZBQZGMAJF9X6QU

38) DMZBRZPT97KDD8CW

39) DMZBVZJNCJRGR83X

40) DMZBTZPGHU9XDTUU

41) DMZBUZE99HA9AR93

42) DMZCAZ8UCHNKD97G

43) DMZCBZUTN4T5CPAR

44) DMZCCZ5VHXDC3G4D

45) DMZCDZEHC7NKNDE9

46) DMZCEZ3MD5A86UFE

47) DMZCFZFNJE77CMXD

48) DMZCGZCNJ5CJPDFC

49) DMZCHZTNCFWH5SEH

50) DMZCIZHRA9656JBG

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

-Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

-Step 2: Enter your Character ID

-Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

-Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

-A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

-A user cannot redeem a code twice

-Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

-If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

-Each user account can redeem only one code per day

-Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

-Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

