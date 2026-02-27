PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 27: Powerade, The Coca-Cola Company's iconic sports hydration brand, made its debut in India at one of the world's most significant sporting events, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Powerade's presence as the official sports drink of the tournament aims to reinforce Coca-Cola India's focus on expanding its portfolio with brands rooted in sport, activity and evolving lifestyles.

Designed as a sports hydration solution, Powerade contains Vitamin B3 and electrolytes to enable performance energy for sports, making it suited for high intensity training, competitive sport and active lifestyles. Powerade has been introduced in two flavour variants -- Mountain Blast (Blue) and Fruit Punch (Red) with a low-calorie formulation, reflecting evolving consumer preferences.

Brand Film ft. Neeraj Chopra: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVOJmh-jyt1/

Brand Film ft. Shubhman Gill: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVLjlJKE7M3/

The launch was marked by a high-impact on-ground integration during India's marquee Super 8 match in Ahmedabad on 22nd February 2026. Powerade took over the field on match day, creating a powerful visual presence announcing its launch in India.

Speaking on the launch, Ankita Mahna, Senior Director, Marketing, Hydration, Sports & Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, "Sport in India lives in streets, playgrounds, gyms and everyday routines. Powerade's entry into India is about meeting people in those moments of intense effort, whether they're training professionally or simply pushing themselves a little further every day. Launching at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup gives us a powerful starting point, but our focus goes beyond the tournament. We're building Powerade as a long-term sports hydration brand that grows with India's sporting ambition and its increasingly active lifestyles."

The launch is anchored by a high-impact, integrated marketing campaign titled 'Fuel Your Power™,' headlined by Indian cricket sensation Shubman Gill and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, bringing together two athletes who represent excellence across cricket and athletics.

" For Powerade's launch in India, we chose to go down the psyche of an everyday athlete. The battle is always between the mind and the body, where the mind wants to go on but energy levels say, 'stop'. And how Powerade fuels them in pushing forward. We found the perfect match in Shubman Gill and Neeraj Chopra, who might be international sports icons but behind the scenes, their workout struggle could be a lot like, any of ours. Making Powerade the fuel to everyone's power," said Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India.

Bringing together the intensity of cricket and the power of athletics, the campaign underscores a universal truth in sport: when fatigue sets in and the pressure rises, the right fuel makes all the difference. From relentless training sessions to defining match moments, sports performance demands consistency, preparation and the right support.

At the heart of the narrative is Powerade's scientifically formulated sports drink, designed to power professional athletes and dedicated fitness enthusiasts alike.

Shubman Gill added, "A lot of the work around sport happens away from the spotlight, in training and recovery. Staying hydrated is a basic but important part of that, and I am glad to be associated with Powerade as it launches in India."

Neeraj Chopra added, "Preparation is everything in sport, especially on tough training days. It's great to see Powerade come to India and support athletes across different disciplines."

Powerade will be available in India starting March 2026. It will be introduced at a price point of INR 20 for 250 ml, along with a 500 ml pack size for INR 50, further strengthening Coca-Cola India's expanding portfolio and its commitment to offering beverage choices aligned with evolving lifestyles and consumption occasions.

About The Coca - Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922031/COCA_COLA_INDIA_Powerade.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570750/5827615/Coca_Cola_India_Logo.jpg

