Powergrid Q2 consolidated net profit rises 8% YoY to Rs 3,866 crore, Total income crosses Rs 12,000 crore mark

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Limited recorded an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,866 crore for the second quarter, which ended on September 30, 2026, according to financial results released by the company.

The Maharatna central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Power reported consolidated total income of Rs 12,055 crore for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2026-27, marking an expansion of 3 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

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"For Q2FY2026-27, on a standalone basis, the Company posted Profit After Tax (PAT) and Total Income of 3,819 crore and 11,900 crore respectively," the company stated.

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"On Consolidated basis, Profit After Tax and Total Income stood at 3,866 crore and 12,055 crore respectively, registering a growth of 8% and 3% respectively over the same period of previous year," the company added.

On the operational side, the utility incurred a consolidated capital expenditure of Rs 16,864 crore and capitalised assets valued at Rs 9,300 crore till September 30, 2026. The capitalised figure excluded foreign exchange rate variation and included assets capitalised as finance lease, according to the company.

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As of September 30, 2026, consolidated gross fixed assets, including gross lease receivables, reached Rs 3,29,852 crore.

"At the end of Q2FY27, the total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its subsidiaries stood at 1,87,576 ckm of transmission lines, 293 substations and 6,49,116 MVA of transformation capacity," the company detailed.

"POWERGRID maintained average transmission system availability of 99.81% till Q2FY27," the statement added.

During the quarter, the power major expanded its project footprint through tariff-based competitive bidding by emerging as the successful bidder for six transmission ventures.

"During Q2FY27, under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding, POWERGRID emerged as the successful bidder for six transmission projects, comprising five Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) projects, including ±800kV Barmer-II South Kalamb HVDC Project and one Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS) project," the company announced.

Alongside its earnings report, the enterprise announced a corporate payout for shareholders for the ongoing financial year.

"The company has declared first Interim Dividend of Rs 3.00 per equity share of Rs 10 each (30%of the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2026-27," POWERGRID stated. (ANI)

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