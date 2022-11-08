Powergrid's profit rises to Rs 3,650 cr in Sept qtr

Powergrid has recorded a profit after tax of Rs 3,650 crore and total income of Rs 11,349 crore in the quarter ended September, registering a year-on-year growth of 8%.

Punjab & Sind Bank’s Q2 profit up 35.61%

Punjab and Sind Bank has recorded a jump of 35.61% profit in Q2. Gross non-performing assets ratio was down by 487 bps on y-o-y basis to 9.67%.

SBI organises walkathon to celebrate awareness week

SBI celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week by organising a walkathon in Chandigarh on November 5 led by CGM Vinod Jaiswal in the presence of CGM (Ethics) SP Singh and General Managers Sumit Phakka and Sujit Kumar to spread awareness about making the country corruption-free.

Aryans Group delegation meets Haryana Governor

A delegation of Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, recently met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, and Aryan Kataria, CEO, Aryans Group, were also present.

TVS Motor Company’s Q2 revenue up 28%

TVS Motor Company’s revenue grew by 28% to Rs 7,219 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 5,619 crore in Q2 last fiscal. The Profit before tax grew by 46% to Rs 549 crore as against Rs 377 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Khattar opens Dhanuka Agritech’s research centre

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently inaugurated Dhanuka Agritech’s new research, development and training centre at Palwal. It has been set up with an investment of Rs 10 crore.

Dr Sastry is Founding Chancellor of Plaksha University

Plaksha University, Mohali, has appointed Dr S Shankar Sastry as the Founding Chancellor. He was the Dean of Engineering for over a decade at the University of California, Berkeley.

Financial firm Mastertrust on expansion spree

Financial services conglomerate Mastertrust has expanded its footprint starting from Ludhiana to all states of the country. It has already onboarded over 2,50,000 retail investors and traders and a sizable number of HNIs.

Vigilance Awareness Week at Powergrid headquarters

Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 was observed in Powergrid, Northern Region-I from October 31 to November 2 at regional headquarters, Faridabad. AK Mishra, ED (NR-I), talked about ethics, transparency and eradication of corruption.

NFL, Nangal Unit, observes Vigilance Awareness Week

NFL, Nangal Unit, observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 6. MN Goyal, GM (O&M), administered the pledge to employees and CISF staff to fight against corruption and perform duty honestly.

Axis MF launches Nifty SDL Sept 2026 fund

Axis Mutual Fund has launched a new fund offer — Axis Nifty SDL September 2026 Debt Index Fund. It is an open-ended target maturity fund — a relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk.

TCY unveils online content for paper-based IELTS

TCY has launched online practice content for paper-based IELTS. Students get a remedial test based on the weak areas identified by the scoring system.

Hero Motocorp, police in pact for women’s safety

As part of CSR initiative, Hero MotoCorp has handed over 50 motorcycles and 10 scooters to the Gurugram Police to enhance the mobility of police personnel for ensuring the safety of women.

Pepperfry launches new studio in Zirakpur

Pepperfry has launched its first studio in Zirakpur. The offline expansion is in line with the company’s aim to penetrate into niche markets.

CCL introduces range of plant-based meat products

Continental Coffee (CCL) — a home-grown coffee brand — has launched its plant-based brand ‘Continental Greenbird’ in India. It enables consumers to make choices that are sustainable to the globe without losing the taste of meat.

Brain tumour awareness week at KD Hospital

On the occasion of International Brain Tumour Awareness week, KD Ganesha Hospital, Amritsar, recently held an awareness programme on brain tumour. Dr Dushyant Thaman and Dr Jayant Chawla were main speakers.

GetSetUp, ICICI Prudential in pact for financial literacy

GetSetUp — an online platform for older adults to learn and develop new skills — has joined hands with ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company to offer classes about financial tools for saving and investment to its members.