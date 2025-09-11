Powering Innovation in Healthcare: Reckitt Joins Hands with PATH-CHRI to Launch Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 11: In a significant move to revolutionize maternal and child health in India, Reckitt, a leading global consumer health and hygiene company, has partnered with PATH, a global nonprofit organization, and Centre for Health Research and Innovation (CHRI), to launch the Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator.

This initiative is a call to action for India's brightest innovators to reimagine healthcare for mothers and children, especially in underserved communities. With focus on early health and development interventions during the first 1000 days of life, the accelerator will serve as a platform to identify and support innovative solutions that empower mothers and caregivers, frontline workers, and health systems to deliver better outcomes from the very start of life. It also aims to strengthen the public health ecosystem across 500 aspirational blocks of India, ensuring that innovation truly benefits those who need it most.

As part of India's journey towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the Government of India has made remarkable progress in transforming the healthcare landscape with a clear vision of Universal Health Coverage and building a resilient, inclusive, tech-enabled health system. Schemes like Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY have reduced out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for families from 63% to 39%, while initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, eSanjeevani Telemedicine Service, Tele-MANAS, and U-WIN are leveraging technology to improve healthcare. Reaching 2.6 crore infants and 2.9 crore new mothers every year, the Universal Immunization Program ensures no eligible newborn or pregnant woman is left out. Complemented by Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, doubling of medical colleges, and initiatives like MedTech Mitra, India is building a stronger grassroots health ecosystem. The focus remains on preventive healthcare, innovation, and public-private collaboration with a unified goal - every citizen has access to quality, affordable healthcare.

Aligned with this national vision, Reckitt is committed to strengthening healthcare through the Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator. Reckitt and PATH-CHRI will be investing in solutions that empower communities and improve health outcomes during the first 1,000 days of life, putting purpose into action through partnerships that drive lasting change where it matters most. Through this initiative, Reckitt and PATH-CHRI are inviting innovators from India with product-ready solutions (TRL 9). Shortlisted innovators will take center stage at a high-impact pitch event on 15th and 16th September, where they will showcase their solutions to an eminent jury panel comprising leaders from across the health sector -- including Padma Shri awardees in public health, policy experts, and grassroots changemakers.

The top five winning innovations will be awarded on 2nd October, during the grand launch of Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 12, a platform that has become synonymous with health transformation in India. But the journey doesn't end there. These five solutions will be implemented in partnership with Plan India, with the goal to support mothers and caregivers during the first 1000 days, empower frontline health workers and improve maternal and child health outcomes, especially in marginalized and underserved communities.

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President - South Asia, Reckitt, said, "At Reckitt, our purpose is to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world that aligns closely with the Government of India's vision to ensure every citizen has access to quality and affordable healthcare. We believe that access to the highest standards of hygiene should be a right, not a privilege. Through the Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator, in partnership with PATH-CHRI, we aim to bridge the gap between innovation and impact. This initiative is about transforming bold ideas into scalable, real-world solutions that reach the last mile, strengthening systems, improving lives, and supporting India's journey toward Viksit Bharat @2047. Together, our success will continue to positively impact communities, building an ecosystem where health and hygiene are universally accessible."

Neeraj Jain, Director, Growth Operations - Asia, Middle East and Europe, PATH, "At PATH-CHRI, we believe that innovation and collaboration are the twin engines that drive public health impact. We are proud to partner with Reckitt for the Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator, an important step toward reimagining how we deliver on the promise of the first 1000 days of life. This initiative aims to identify, nurture, and scale homegrown solutions that address long-standing gaps in maternal and child health. By bridging innovators with public health systems, we are not only supporting bold ideas but also shaping a future where every child in India has an equal chance to survive and thrive."

The Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator, presented by PATH-CHRI, will act as a catalytic platform--bringing together innovators, policymakers, and healthcare stakeholders. At the heart of this initiative lies the National Health Mission's RMNCH+A strategy -- Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health -- which provides a comprehensive, lifecycle approach to healthcare. It integrates services across reproductive health, maternal care, child development, adolescent wellbeing, nutrition, and hygiene, ensuring continuous care from adolescence through motherhood and childhood. By further connecting this framework with innovation, the initiative aims to bridge gaps and accelerate the nation's progress toward a healthier, more resilient Viksit Bharat.

