Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): The Adani Group has reaffirmed its commitment to Maharashtra, outlining an investment blueprint exceeding Rs 6 lakh crore across critical sectors including energy, aviation, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification, with projects worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore already completed or under execution, Adani Enterprises Director and Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas) Pranav Adani said on Thursday.

Adani made the remarks while attending the launch of the 'Invest Maharashtra' initiative in Mumbai, which was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers, including Sunetra Pawar.

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"Today marks an institutional milestone in the state's path-breaking economic journey under the visionary leadership of Devendra Fadnavis ji. I see this nodal investment promotion body as an engine designed to propel the vision of Viksit Maharashtra into actionable reality. As India accelerates on its journey to become the world's third-largest economy, Maharashtra is not merely participating in that growth story; it is financing it, building it, and redefining it," he said.

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Adani said the Group's partnership with Maharashtra spans decades and its recent commitments reflect a significant expansion in scale. He added that the group has committed to an investment blueprint of over Rs 6 lakh crore in Maharashtra.

"At the Adani Group, our commitment to the state is foundational to our core philosophy of nation-building. Our partnership with the state of Maharashtra spans decades, but our recent commitments reflect a quantum leap in nature, scale, and conviction, at a time when the state aims to be a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region playing a central role. At the World Economic Forum in Davos and through state partnerships, the Adani Group has committed to an investment blueprint exceeding ₹6 lakh crore across critical upcoming sectors like energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban regeneration, data centres, and coal gasification. Projects worth ₹2.6 lakh crore are already completed or under execution," he said.

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Adani also highlighted the group's role in the Dharavi Redevelopment Program, describing it as one of the most ambitious and compassionate urban transformation initiatives in modern history.

Linking the project to the state's larger vision of Mumbai 3.0, Adani said the goal is not just a larger Mumbai, but a better connected, more balanced and more inclusive metropolitan region.

He said, "Infrastructure must always have a human heart. Through the Dharavi Redevelopment Program, we have undertaken one of the most ambitious and compassionate urban transformation initiatives in modern history. Our approach is people first, ensuring dignity, creating modern housing before relocation, formalising and safeguarding thousands of micro enterprises, and transforming Asia's largest informal settlement into a vibrant, integrated economic hub without displacing the community's soul. This is our contribution towards Mumbai 3.0, not just a larger Mumbai, but a better connected, more balanced, and more inclusive metropolitan region. Maharashtra represents one of our country's most remarkable economic powerhouses."

Reiterating the group's commitment, he said Adani Group stands shoulder to shoulder with the Maharashtra government and its people.

"On behalf of our Adani group, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government of Maharashtra and its hard-working people. We are proud to help build the twin engines of Maharashtra's future. Industrial supremacy on one hand and dignity for every citizen on the other, because when Maharashtra wins, India wins," he added. (ANI)

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