PPFAS Pension opens its First Office in Andheri, Mumbai

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: PPFAS Pension today opened its first office in Andheri, marking an important milestone in its expansion and strengthening its presence in Mumbai.

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The new corporate office is at 701, 7th Floor, 349 Business Point Commercial Premises Co-Op Society Ltd., Western Express Highway, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 069.

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The office was inaugurated in the presence of Mr Prithivnath Reddy, Proposed Chief Executive Officer and Mr Abhishek Goenka, Proposed Chief Investment Officer, PPFAS Pension. The event was also attended by PPFAS Group's dignitaries.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Prithivnath Reddy said, "We are delighted to have our first office premises in Mumbai. We are currently completing the necessary operational and regulatory formalities to commence our NPS offerings."

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"The Andheri office will serve as a key hub for investor engagement and spreading awareness about retirement planning through the National Pension System (NPS), further reinforcing PPFAS Pension's commitment to long-term wealth creation." Mr. Reddy further added.

About PPFAS Pension Fund Managers Pvt. Ltd.

PPFAS Pension Fund Managers Pvt. Ltd. sponsored by PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited (PPFAS AMC). PPFAS AMC received approval from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to act as a Sponsor of a Pension Fund in April 2026. PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited (Investment Manager to PPFAS Mutual Fund) is led by Mr. Neil Parag Parikh, the Chairman and CEO, since May 2015. Before that, it was led by the Founder, (Late) Mr. Parag S. Parikh.

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