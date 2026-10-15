PPS Motors Inaugurates Pune’s Largest Upcountry Automobile Service Center at Saswad for Mahindra; 151st PPS-Mahindra touchpoint in India

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: PPS Motors, a part of one of India’s largest automobile retail conglomerates, inaugurated a new Mahindra service facility in Saswad, Pune, further strengthening its presence in Maharashtra and enhancing access to quality vehicle service for customers in the region. The facility was inaugurated by senior officials from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., including Pavan Kumar, SVP and Head Sales, Customer Care and CX, Sachin Gupta, VP & Head - Customer Care, Manoj Kumar - Zonal Head Customer Care - West Zone, Samira Mahapatra - RCCM - Pune Region, and PPS Group’s Supreeth R, CEO, PPS-M&M (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala), Pakshal Shah, Chief of Staff, Insha Maseeh, COO, PPS-M&M Maharashtra along with other senior representatives from both organisations. The new workshop, PPS Group’s 151st Mahindra touchpoint in India , takes its network to 9 Mahindra touchpoints in and around Pune.

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The newly inaugurated, state-of-the-art PPS Motors workshop at Khalad, Saswad, spans 25,400 sq. ft. , making it the largest upcountry automobile service workshop in the Pune region . Equipped with advanced diagnostic and repair equipment, the facility features 18 bays, including 13 service bays and five dedicated bodyshop bays , with the capacity to service over 4,500 vehicles annually . Saswad presents a significant market opportunity, supported by one of Maharashtra’s largest and most prosperous farming communities and a growing base of Mahindra customers in the region. The new facility is strategically positioned to enhance service accessibility, improve customer convenience and cater to the evolving after-sales service requirements of Mahindra vehicle owners in Saswad and neighbouring areas.

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Commenting on the inauguration, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said, “We are proud to inaugurate our 151st Mahindra touchpoint, the largest upcountry automobile service workshop in the Pune region. With a robust network across six Indian states, we have consistently worked together to deliver outstanding value to our customers. With Mahindra’s technologically advanced products, customer-centric approach coupled with our deep understanding of the customer needs we together endeavour to provide Best-In-Class ownership experience for our customers.”

PPS-Mahindra has sold cumulatively over 6,200 Mahindra vehicles in Pune region within a span of 2 years of starting its local operations.

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About PPS Motors:

PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 22 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 16 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

For further media-related queries, please contact:

PPS Motors

Vishal Thapa

Head – PR and Media Relations

Email: Vishal.Thapa@PPSMotors.in

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