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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29: Praba Reddy's Beauty Academy, successfully organised a one-day free Business Development Seminar titled "Build Your Beauty Business" at Valluvar Arangam, Valluvar Kottam, Chennai.

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The seminar brought together aspiring beauty entrepreneurs, salon owners, students, and beauty professionals to gain practical knowledge on starting, managing, and growing successful businesses in the beauty and wellness industry.

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The seminar was presided over by Ms. Praba Reddy, Managing Director, VCare Group, and Director, Praba Reddy's Beauty Academy; Mr. Mukundan Satyanarayanan, CEO, VCare Group, who highlighted the growing opportunities in the beauty and wellness industry. Dr. N. Panchanatham, Vice Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University)Dindigul, and Ms. Monica Bahl, CEO of the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (BWSSC) Delhi, shared valuable insights on education, skill development, and career opportunities in the sector.

The event was also graced by Ms. Reshma, Deputy Director, MSME, Government of India, and Ms. Dharini, Assistant Director, MSME Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, who spoke about government support available for entrepreneurs.

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Throughout the day, participants attended a series of informative sessions covering key topics such as optimising business costs and improving profitability, services offered by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), government schemes for budding entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu, and financial assistance and banking services from the State Bank of India.

The seminar also highlighted education pathways and women empowerment in cosmetology, showcasing collaborations between Praba Reddy's Beauty Academy, the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (BWSSC), and universities. Experts further discussed the growing importance of social media, digital marketing, and salon management software in expanding beauty businesses and improving customer engagement.

An interactive session introduced participants to the latest beauty equipment and accessories, providing insights into modern technologies that can enhance salon services and customer satisfaction.

One of the highlights of the seminar was the motivational session titled "My Successful Journey in the Beauty Industry: A Way Forward for Budding Entrepreneurs," where successful entrepreneurs shared their personal experiences, challenges, and success stories. The session encouraged participants to make the most of networking opportunities and embrace innovation to grow their businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Praba Reddy said, "The beauty and wellness industry offers immense opportunities for those who combine skill with entrepreneurship. Through initiatives like this seminar, our goal is to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge, confidence, and guidance needed to build successful and sustainable businesses."

The seminar concluded with an interactive networking session, giving participants an opportunity to connect with industry experts, government representatives, and fellow entrepreneurs.

Through initiatives like "Build Your Beauty Business," Praba Reddy's Beauty Academy continues its commitment to promoting skill development, entrepreneurship, and women's empowerment while supporting the growth of India's beauty and wellness industry.

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