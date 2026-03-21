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Home / Business / Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

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PTI
Updated At : 05:11 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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PKF managing trustee, Sundeep Bhutoria (inset). PKF and World WWF-India will jointly present the 6th 'Machhli & Vanya Prani Mitra Awards' in Jaipur. Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 21: The Sixth edition of the ‘Machhli & Vanya Prani Mitra Awards’ will be held on Monday, 23 March, at ITC Rajputana Hotel of Jaipur. Jointly organised by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF) and WWF-India, this annual initiative recognises individuals who have made remarkable contributions in the field of wildlife conservation and the management of human–wildlife conflict.

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Speaking about the initiative, Managing Trustee of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, Sundeep Bhutoria said, “True conservation lies not just in policies, but in the sustained efforts of individuals who selflessly work to protect our natural heritage. Through the Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards, we seek to honour these unsung heroes whose courage, commitment, and compassion ensure a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. Our continued partnership with WWF-India reflects a shared vision to recognise and encourage such impactful work across the country.” Senior Director of Biodiversity Conservation, WWF-India, Dr Dipankar Ghosh said, “These awards honour the champions who play an exemplary role for the preservation India’s wildlife. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Prabha Khaitan Foundation for their partnership in these awards. This recognition will inspire the field staff of the Rajasthan Forest Department to continue their crucial work in protecting and conserving the state’s wildlife and habitats.” Head of Forest Force (HOFF), Rajasthan, Arijit Banerjee said, “The dedication and courage of our field staff and conservationists form the backbone of wildlife protection in the state. Recognitions such as the Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards not only honour their tireless efforts but also inspire many others to work towards safeguarding our forests and fostering harmonious coexistence between communities and wildlife. Kudos to the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India for this commendable initiative.” It is to be noted that under the ‘Machhli’ Award category, a total prize money of INR 2.5 lakh will be equally distributed among four winners. Similarly, under the ‘Vanya Prani Mitra’ Award category, a total of INR 1.5 lakh will be equally shared among three winners. All awardees will also receive certificates of appreciation. The Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF) has allocated a total prize money of about INR 10 lakh for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This year, the awards ceremony will be held in both states.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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