The 11th World Congress of IASRM put longevity medicine, regenerative therapies and healthspan on one platform.

New Delhi, October 2026: India's conversation on healthy ageing is moving towards a more scientific, evidence-led and multidisciplinary approach, and Longevity Revolution 2026 put that shift on display. Held from September 25-27 in New Delhi, the 11th World Congress of the International Association of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM) brought together 91 faculty members from India and overseas. The congress was convened by IASRM Founder President Prabhu Chandra Mishra, a stem cell biologist, researcher and MedTech entrepreneur.

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Over three days, the programme covered longevity medicine, regenerative therapies, healthspan and emerging approaches to healthy ageing, giving clinicians, researchers and healthcare professionals a shared platform for scientific exchange.

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The congress reflected a broader idea of longevity. Rather than focusing only on lifespan, the discussions looked at how people can preserve health, function and quality of life as they age. This is the thinking behind Mishra's philosophy of "Regenerative Intelligence," which brings together regenerative science and ancient Indian wisdom.

About the Congress

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The Longevity Revolution World Congress has been convened annually since 2014 and has grown into a continuing forum for regenerative, precision and anti-ageing medicine. It is part of IASRM's wider work in education and training, including fellowship programmes in Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine and in Anti-Ageing, Regenerative, Aesthetic & Functional Medicine, which have trained thousands of clinicians and scientists worldwide.

The Convener

Prabhu Chandra Mishra is the originator of the Longevity Revolution and Longevity Retreat movements in India. His scientific interests include autologous bone marrow concentrate, platelet-rich plasma, mesenchymal and induced pluripotent stem cells, CAR-T cell engineering, nanomedicine, genome-editing tools and epigenetics. He has also led studies on cell-based therapy in infertility and regenerative gynaecology.

He has 40+ research publications, 570+ citations and 30+ authored books, and has organised more than 20 national and international conferences. His honours include the Global Leadership Award in Regenerative Medicine at the UK Parliament, London (2025), the Atal Shikhar Vigyan Vetta Puraskar (2025) and Biotech Innovator of the Year (2024). He has also been invited as faculty at the University of Cambridge and Transylvania University.

As interest in healthspan and regenerative approaches continues to grow, Longevity Revolution 2026 reflects an effort to bring scientific research, clinical education and public understanding of healthy ageing into one continuing conversation.

About IASRM

The International Association of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM) is a professional platform focused on education, training and scientific exchange in stem cell science, regenerative medicine and longevity medicine. It conducts fellowship programmes, workshops and scientific conferences for clinicians, researchers and healthcare professionals worldwide, including the annual Longevity Revolution World Congress.

About Prabhu Chandra Mishra

Prabhu Chandra Mishra is a stem cell biologist, researcher and MedTech entrepreneur and the Founder President of IASRM. He is CEO of StemGenn Therapeutics and Cellular Week, Managing Director of Stemmax Research & Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, and founder of Samagra, AgeCTRL, AYUVA Wellness/AYUVA Institute and the Anti-Ageing Foundation, India.

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