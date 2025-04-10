DT
Home / Business / Prada Group buys Versace fashion house from its US owner in a deal valued at USD 1.4 billion

Versace has been owned since 2018 by the Capri Holding, which includes Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo
AP
Rome, Updated At : 09:15 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Clothes and bags are displayed at a Prada store in New York City. Photo: Reuters
The Prada Group announced the purchase of the Versace fashion house from the US luxury group Capri Holding in a cash deal valued at 1.25 billion euros (USD 1.4 billion.)

Versace has been owned since 2018 by the Capri Holding, which includes Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.

Capri Holding paid USD 2 billion for Versace, but had been struggling in the recent era of “quiet luxury” to position the stalwart of Italian fashion with its sexy silhouettes and loud patterns.

