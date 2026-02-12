Pradhan chairs AI start-up founders’ roundtable

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a roundtable with founders of 10 new-age Indian start-ups that use artificial intelligence (AI) in education at IIT-Delhi on Wednesday.

The roundtable brought together policymakers, academic leaders, and emerging technology entrepreneurs to discuss how AI could be leveraged to transform India’s education system, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020.

The event was part of a series of initiatives by the Ministry of Education to harness the potential of AI, and was organised as a precursor to the upcoming India AI Impact Summit.

Insights from the roundtable will inform policy and ecosystem deliberations at the summit, with a focus on responsible AI adoption, safeguards, and pathways for scaling impact across sectors, including education.

The roundtable showcased a new generation of Indian start-ups developing AI-first solutions across K-12 learning, test preparation, upskilling, language learning and skill education, with a focus on students in underserved areas.

Participating startups included Arivihan, Fermi AI, Khare.AI, Seekho, SpeakX, SuperKalam, SuperNova, Vedantu , ConveGenius, and Virohan.

The minister said technology was a powerful instrument of empowerment and inclusion, capable of bridging the gap between hope and opportunity.

He underscored the central role of AI in advancing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’.

Pradhan exhorted the start-up founders to build creative solutions tailored to Indian values, languages, contexts and needs, while also ensuring global relevance.

He assured them of support in harnessing the transformative power of AI for addressing national educational and skilling priorities, shaping India’s technological and digital sovereignty and building impactful DPIs in education.