DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Pradhan chairs AI start-up founders’ roundtable

Pradhan chairs AI start-up founders’ roundtable

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:32 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File photo
Advertisement

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a roundtable with founders of 10 new-age Indian start-ups that use artificial intelligence (AI) in education at IIT-Delhi on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The roundtable brought together policymakers, academic leaders, and emerging technology entrepreneurs to discuss how AI could be leveraged to transform India’s education system, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020.

Advertisement

The event was part of a series of initiatives by the Ministry of Education to harness the potential of AI, and was organised as a precursor to the upcoming India AI Impact Summit.

Advertisement

Insights from the roundtable will inform policy and ecosystem deliberations at the summit, with a focus on responsible AI adoption, safeguards, and pathways for scaling impact across sectors, including education.

The roundtable showcased a new generation of Indian start-ups developing AI-first solutions across K-12 learning, test preparation, upskilling, language learning and skill education, with a focus on students in underserved areas.

Advertisement

Participating startups included Arivihan, Fermi AI, Khare.AI, Seekho, SpeakX, SuperKalam, SuperNova, Vedantu , ConveGenius, and Virohan.

The minister said technology was a powerful instrument of empowerment and inclusion, capable of bridging the gap between hope and opportunity.

He underscored the central role of AI in advancing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’.

Pradhan exhorted the start-up founders to build creative solutions tailored to Indian values, languages, contexts and needs, while also ensuring global relevance.

He assured them of support in harnessing the transformative power of AI for addressing national educational and skilling priorities, shaping India’s technological and digital sovereignty and building impactful DPIs in education.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts