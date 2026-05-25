Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) list: complete details for 2026

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New Delhi [India], May 25: A safe, permanent home is one of the most important things a family can have. It provides stability, security, and a foundation for a better future. For millions of rural families across India, that goal is now within reach. The government has released the updated PM Awas Yojana Gramin list 2026, and eligible families can now check their names online with ease. The PM Awas Yojana Gramin list 2026 is now available online - find out how to check the PMAYG beneficiary list and how Bajaj Finance Home Loan can support your housing goals.

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The PMAYG beneficiary list confirms which households will receive financial support to build a pucca house. Funds are sent directly to the beneficiary's bank account in instalments. However, government support may not always cover the full cost of construction. Many families also look at additional financing options, such as a Bajaj Finance Home Loan, to cover any remaining expenses and complete their housing plans on time.

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What is the PM Awas Yojana Gramin list 2026?

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, or PMAY-G, is a central government scheme that provides financial support to rural families who do not own a pucca house. The scheme was launched in April 2016 and is built on the foundation of the earlier Indira Awas Yojana. Its primary goal is "Housing for All."

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Under the scheme, rural families can receive up to Rs. 1.20 lakh in financial assistance, while urban beneficiaries can receive up to Rs. 2.50 lakh. The PM Awas Yojana Gramin list 2026 names the families selected for this support. Both the PMAY-G rural list and the PMAY urban list are prepared through a transparent process. This ensures that aid reaches every eligible household without delay.

The PMAYG beneficiary list is based on Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) data. It is verified at the gram panchayat and district levels before being published online.

- Scheme Name: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G)

- Launch Year: 2016

- Rural Support: Up to ₹1.20 lakh

- Urban Support: Up to ₹2.50 lakh

- Main Goal: Housing for All

How to check your PMAYG beneficiary list online

Checking your name on the PMAYG beneficiary list is simple and can be done from home. You do not need to visit a government office. Online access saves time and reduces the need for in-person visits.

Follow these steps to verify your status:

1. Visit the official portal. Go to the PMAY-G official website at pmayg.nic.in or pmayg.dord.gov.in.

2. Go to the Stakeholders section. Click on the "Stakeholders" tab on the homepage. This section provides access to beneficiary records.

3. Select IAY/ PMAYG Beneficiary. Choose this option from the dropdown menu. It will take you to the beneficiary search page.

4. Enter your registration number. If you have your PMAY-G registration number, enter it and click "Submit." Your record will appear immediately.

5. Use Advanced Search if needed. If you do not have a registration number, select "Advanced Search." Enter your state, district, block, and gram panchayat details to locate your name in the PM Awas Yojana Gramin list 2026.

6. Review your details. The results will show your name, registration number, sanction status, amount released, and instalment details.

You can also download the complete list in PDF or Excel format from the official portal under the Social Audit Reports section.

Eligibility and documents required for PMAY-G

Before checking the PMAYG beneficiary list, it helps to understand the eligibility conditions. The following criteria apply:

- The applicant must be a citizen and permanent resident of India.

- Only families from the Economically Weaker Section or Low Income Group can apply. Annual income for rural applicants must be below Rs. 3 lakh.

- No member of the family should own a permanent house in their name anywhere in India.

- If any family member pays income tax, the household is not eligible for the scheme.

- Families with a government employee as a member are excluded from the scheme.

Keeping your documents ready can speed up the verification and approval process considerably.

- Aadhaar card - this is the primary identity document required for verification

- Income proof - a certificate confirming annual household income within the eligible limit

- Ration card - used to verify family composition and residential status

- Bank passbook copy - the government transfers funds directly to the beneficiary's bank account

- Registered mobile number - needed for updates, OTP verification, and communication

- Passport-size photograph - required as part of the standard application record

Why many families still need a home loan after PMAY support

Government support under PMAY-G provides a helpful start, but construction costs continue to rise across India. The assistance amount may not always cover every aspect of building a complete home. Families may need funds for additional areas such as:

- Extra rooms to accommodate a growing family

- Interior work, including flooring, doors, and windows

- Sanitation and bathroom facilities

- Land development and boundary construction

- Home repairs after the initial structure is complete.

For families in this situation, the PM Awas Yojana Gramin list 2026 marks the beginning of the process, not the end. A Bajaj Finance Home Loan can support the remaining financial requirement. It can work alongside government support to help families complete their homes faster and with less financial strain.

How Bajaj Finance Home Loan helps borrowers save more

The lender you choose matters as much as the interest rate you receive. A lender with flexible terms can reduce financial pressure and make repayment easier over time. Bajaj Finance Home Loan is a practical option for borrowers who need additional housing finance beyond what government schemes provide. It offers flexible terms, a straightforward application process, and a range of features suited to different financial profiles.

- Loan up to ₹15 crore* - Helps manage major housing costs at different scales

- Interest rates starting at 7.25% p.a.* - Keeps monthly EMIs affordable and manageable

- EMI from ₹671 per lakh* - Supports better monthly financial planning

- Tenure up to 32 years - Allows comfortable repayment over a longer period

- Approval within 48 hours* - Reduces waiting time and speeds up construction plans

- Top-up loan up to ₹1 crore* - Provides additional funds for further housing needs

- No foreclosure fee on eligible floating-rate loans - Gives individual borrowers more repayment freedom

- 5,000+ approved projects - Makes property selection and loan processing easier

Additional features include a home loan balance transfer facility, externally benchmarked interest rates linked to the repo rate, and a doorstep document pick-up service for added convenience.

Bajaj Finance Home Loan eligibility, documents, and application process

Who can apply?

- Salaried applicants between the ages of 23 and 67 years are eligible. The upper age limit is assessed at the time of loan maturity.

- Self-employed applicants between the ages of 23 and 70 years can also apply.

- A CIBIL Score of 725 or above is considered suitable for home loan approval with favourable terms.

- Applicants must be Indian citizens residing in India.

What are the documents required?

- KYC documents, including identity and address proof

- Salary slips or a profit and loss statement, depending on occupation type

- Proof of business is required for self-employed applicants

- Bank account statements for the last six months

How to apply for the Bajaj Finance Home Loan online

1. Click on the "APPLY" button on the Bajaj Finance Home Loan page.

2. Enter your full name, mobile number, and employment type.

3. Select the type of loan you wish to apply for: fresh, balance transfer, or top-up.

4. Generate and submit your OTP to verify your phone number.

5. Enter additional details such as your monthly income, required loan amount, and property status.

6. Enter your date of birth, PAN card number, and other details as requested, based on your occupation type.

7. Click the "SUBMIT" button to complete your application.

A Bajaj Finance representative will contact you after submission to guide you through the next steps.

Smart tips before applying for a rural home loan

Taking a few steps before applying can improve your chances of approval and help you plan repayments more effectively.

- Check your credit score in advance. A CIBIL Score of 725 or above can improve your eligibility and may help you access better interest rates.

- Estimate your EMI before applying. Use the home loan EMI calculator on the Bajaj Finance website to understand how different loan amounts and tenures affect your monthly payment. Bajaj Finance offers EMIs starting at just Rs. 671 per lakh, which makes long-term planning more straightforward.

- Keep all documents ready. Having your KYC documents, income proof, and bank statements organised can reduce delays during the verification process.

- Compare repayment tenures carefully. A longer tenure, such as the 32-year option available with Bajaj Finance, reduces the monthly EMI burden, though it increases the total interest paid over time.

- Plan for future construction costs. Budgeting for additional expenses such as interiors, sanitation, and land development helps avoid funding gaps mid-construction.

- Track your PMAY instalments regularly. Monitoring disbursements through the official portal or the UMANG app ensures you are aware of incoming funds and can plan accordingly.

Build your home with the right financial support

A home is more than a structure. It provides safety, comfort, and a better quality of life for every member of the family. With the right combination of government support and planned financing, that goal is well within reach.

The PM Awas Yojana Gramin list 2026 brings a real opportunity to rural families across India. With the PMAYG beneficiary list now available online, checking your approval status takes only a few minutes. Government support, delivered in direct instalments, can help eligible families begin their construction plans with confidence.

For families who need additional funding to complete their homes, a Bajaj Finance Home Loan can fill the gap, offering the financial flexibility needed to avoid unnecessary delays. Visit the official website to check your eligibility and apply for a Bajaj Finance Home Loan today.

*Terms and conditions apply.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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