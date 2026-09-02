Prague Film School Opens 2026/27 Enrollment as Czech Production Incentives Reopen

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Prague [Czech Republic], September 2: Prague Film School is welcoming applications for its 2026/27 academic programmes, bringing a new international cohort of filmmakers, actors and documentary storytellers to Prague at a time of renewed momentum for the Czech Republic's film and audiovisual production sector.

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Applications for programmes beginning in September 2026 are currently open until August 23, 2026, with the academic year beginning on September 4. The intake includes one-year programmes in Filmmaking, Acting for Film and Documentary Film, alongside semester and advanced programmes in selected disciplines.

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Founded in 2004, Prague Film School provides intensive, practical training built around production rather than theory alone. The school welcomes students from more than 30 countries annually and maintains deliberately small class sizes to give students close access to faculty, mentors, equipment and production facilities. Its programmes are taught in English and are designed to move students from filmmaking fundamentals towards professional-level work within an accelerated timeframe.

The 2026/27 intake arrives as the Czech Republic continues implementing a strengthened audiovisual incentive framework. Under the current Czech production incentive programme, qualifying live-action feature films, fictional series and documentaries can receive a 25% incentive on eligible Czech expenditure, while qualifying animation and digital production projects can receive 35%. The maximum incentive available is CZK 450 million per project.

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For Indian students considering film education overseas, Prague Film School's structure removes some of the barriers that can come with studying in a new country. All programmes are taught in English, and students typically share classrooms with peers from more than 30 countries. The school also offers accommodation in furnished shared flats where students have their own bedrooms, with school housing located approximately five to 30 minutes from the campus by foot or public transport. For non-EU students, including applicants from India, the school provides supporting documentation for the Czech visa process, including notarised acceptance and tuition-payment documents once the relevant requirements have been completed. Indian students may also explore education financing through private banks in India.

The appeal for Indian filmmakers is also strongly connected to what happens beyond the classroom. Prague Film School provides regular access to professional filmmaking equipment and is an ARRI Certified Film School, with advanced cinematography students able to train towards an official ARRI Academy certificate. Indian alumni have subsequently built careers across Indian and international cinema: Jay Oza served as cinematographer on Gully Boy; Shalini Usha Devi won Best Screenplay for Soorarai Pottru at India's 68th National Film Awards; Raam Reddy's The Fable was selected for the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival; and Deep Metkar worked as Director of Photography on Pune Highway, which premiered at the International Film Festival of India before its theatrical and streaming release. Other Indian-connected alumni have contributed to Anuja, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2025 Academy Awards, illustrating the range of pathways graduates have taken from Prague into filmmaking in India and internationally.

The current framework builds on reforms introduced in 2025, when the principal incentive rate increased from 20% to 25%, alongside the introduction of the higher 35% rate for qualifying animation and digital production. Further adjustments to the system took effect in 2026, including revised eligibility requirements and the inclusion of documentary series, expanding the types of audiovisual projects able to participate in the programme.

For Prague Film School, the wider production environment reinforces one of the defining elements of its educational model: students learn filmmaking in a city that is itself an active production centre.

Prague's filmmaking history spans more than a century, and the city continues to host Czech and international productions. Prague Film School incorporates this environment into its practical approach, with students working on productions throughout their studies rather than limiting their experience to classroom exercises. The school describes Prague itself as a classroom, home and film set for its international student community.

The filmmaking programme covers screenwriting, directing, cinematography and post-production. Students begin producing work early in their studies and can participate in up to 16 to 20 productions in a crew capacity during the first four months of the programme. During the second semester, students can specialise in areas including directing, cinematography, screenwriting and post-production, with the Diploma Film forming a major part of the final stage of the programme.

This production-led approach is supported by professional filmmaking facilities and equipment. Prague Film School provides access to cameras including ARRI Alexa and Alexa Mini, RED, Blackmagic and Sony systems, alongside professional lighting and sound equipment. Its facilities include Avid Media Composer editing systems, a Pro Tools recording studio, post-production facilities, a green screen studio and dedicated acting spaces.

The school's location also places students within Prague's broader filmmaking ecosystem. Prague Film School operates from a historic building in the centre of the Czech capital, combining its distinctive European setting with contemporary filmmaking technology and facilities. Students can also benefit from connections to local film resources and specialised production services.

India has become an important part of Prague Film School's international community, with the school seeing substantial interest from Indian students seeking practical film education in an international setting. That connection is also reflected in the careers of its alumni. Prague Film School graduate Jay Oza served as cinematographer on Gully Boy, while alumna Shalini Usha Devi was a screenwriter on Soorarai Pottru, for which she won Best Screenplay at India's 68th National Film Awards. Raam Reddy, another alumnus, wrote, directed and produced The Fable, which was selected for the Berlin International Film Festival in 2024.

Indian alumni have continued to appear across international productions and festivals. Assamese folk-horror feature Bokshi, written by Prague Film School alumnus Harsh Vaibhav, was selected for the International Film Festival Rotterdam and subsequently screened at international genre festivals. The school also counts several alumni among the team behind Anuja, which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Live Action Short Film in 2025. Alumni Ksheetij Saini, Akash Raje, Siddharth Gadhia and Aaryaman Kutty contributed across production, cinematography, camera and colour roles on the film.

The Indian alumni story forms part of a much wider international network. Prague Film School graduates have contributed to films and television projects associated with major festivals and platforms around the world, while the school's student body continues to bring together aspiring filmmakers from more than 30 countries each year.

Prague Film School's educational philosophy is intentionally built around access and participation. Rather than operating at the scale of larger film academies, the school maintains an intimate environment intended to provide closer relationships with teachers and easier access to filmmaking facilities. Its international faculty includes Czech and international film professionals, creating a working environment shaped by both European and American independent filmmaking traditions.

As the Czech Republic continues to develop its position as an international production destination, Prague Film School's 2026/27 intake will enter an environment where professional filmmaking activity, production infrastructure and practical film education increasingly intersect.

Applications for Prague Film School programmes beginning September 4, 2026 are open until August 23, 2026.

About Prague Film School

Founded in 2004, Prague Film School provides practical, professional-level training in filmmaking, documentary film production and acting for film. Based in the historic heart of Prague, the English-language school welcomes students from more than 30 countries annually. Its accelerated programmes combine intensive hands-on production, small class sizes, international faculty and access to professional filmmaking and post-production equipment.

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