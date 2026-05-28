Pune/Mumbai: Marathi actress Prajakta Mali made a striking statement at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year by appearing on the red carpet in a traditional Maharashtrian nauvari saree, drawing widespread appreciation for showcasing regional culture on a global platform. What added to the buzz around her appearance was that the saree was designed by Thane-based brand Nirupa's Yeola Paithani & Silk Sarees, owned by entrepreneur Nirupa Tayade. The look has since generated significant attention on social media and among fashion enthusiasts.

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Prajakta’s ensemble featured a peacock-hued nauvari saree paired with a richly embroidered shawl, traditional Maharashtrian jewellery including a nath, thushi, and kamarpatta, creating a complete ethnic look that celebrated Maharashtra’s cultural heritage. In an environment where Western gowns and contemporary couture dominate the Cannes' red carpet, her decision to wear a traditional Indian drape stood out and earned praise from audiences and fashion commentators alike.

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The saree designed by Nirupa's Sarees blended traditional weaving techniques with elegant contemporary styling. Many on social media noted that the appearance helped bring Maharashtrian textile traditions and handloom artistry into the international spotlight.

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Sharing her experience from Cannes on social media, Prajakta expressed happiness about taking “Marathi pride” to the global red carpet. Her posts received appreciation from fans and members of the entertainment industry.

Nirupa's Sarees is known for its Yeola Paithani and silk saree collections. Several Marathi film and television personalities, including Subodh Bhave, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Apurva Nemlekar, Pooja Sawant, Siddharth Chandekar, Ketaki Mategaonkar, Hemal Ingle, and Pallavi Patil, have visited the brand and appreciated its collections.

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Speaking about the recognition, Nirupa Tayde said, “An Indian saree is not merely a fashion statement but an identity of culture and tradition. It is a proud moment for us that an actor like Prajakta Mali chose our saree for a prestigious global platform like Cannes.” The growing attention around the brand has also boosted enthusiasm among local fashion entrepreneurs and handloom enthusiasts, with many seeing it as a moment of recognition for traditional Indian sarees on the global stage.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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