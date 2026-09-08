Prajeeva Healthcare to Open Physician-Led Longevity Centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: Prajeeva Healthcare will open its first centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru in October this year. The centre brings longevity, precision medicine and bio-optimisation together in a single, physician-led facility, offering comprehensive biomarker and physiological assessment alongside advanced therapies including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV nutrition therapy and whole-body cryotherapy.

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Prajeeva is founded and led by Dr Vishwanath B R, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr Praveen C R, Co-Founder and Medical Director — physicians with more than 25 years of clinical practice each. The centre is built on a straightforward proposition: that healthy ageing deserves the same clinical rigour as any other branch of medicine.

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India carries a rising burden of metabolic, cardiovascular and cognitive disease — much of it detectable, and modifiable, long before diagnosis. Prajeeva is built around that window.

“Prevention in medicine has largely meant population advice — eat well, move more, come back at fifty for a screen,” said Dr Vishwanath. “What it has rarely meant is showing one person their own data and acting on it years before anything goes wrong.”

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“And prevention is only half of it,” he added. “Being free of disease is not the same as feeling well. Many people seeking this kind of care are not ill — they want to sleep better, think more clearly, and have more physical capacity than they do now. Those are legitimate goals, and they can be measured.”

Dr Vishwanath is a consultant forensic neuropsychiatrist with more than 25 years in medicine, trained and accredited in the United Kingdom across the NHS and independent sector. He holds MRCPsych, a CCT in Forensic Psychiatry, an LLM, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Neurology from University College London, awarded with Distinction. He has held senior medical leadership roles and has published and presented internationally on traumatic brain injury and forensic neuropsychiatry.

His clinical background in neurology and neuropsychiatry directly informs Prajeeva's Think Sharper pillar, where cognitive assessment and brain health sit at the centre of the programme.

Clinical governance and day-to-day clinical leadership for the centre rests with Dr Praveen, who has authored Prajeeva’s clinical protocols. A senior consultant laparoscopic surgeon with 25 years of surgical practice, Dr Praveen holds MBBS and MS General Surgery from Bengaluru, alongside DMAS, FALS and FACRSI fellowships in advanced minimally invasive and colorectal surgery. His surgical expertise spans the full spectrum of advanced laparoscopic procedures, directly relevant to the metabolic and gut-health components of Prajeeva’s protocols. He subsequently qualified with a Diploma in Functional Medicine from Functional Medicine University, USA, and is a member of the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM).

“Longevity medicine only works if it is measured,” said Dr Praveen. “We assess before we intervene, we screen for contraindications as a matter of routine, and we tell patients honestly where the evidence is strong and where it is still emerging. Two decades in surgery teaches you that patient safety is built into the protocol, not added afterwards.”

Ms Jeevitha Maran, Founding Member and Clinical Operations Lead, leads the operational side of the patient journey, from first contact through to programme delivery. She is a physician associate by background, with experience across surgical and clinical settings.

“A longevity programme is a partnership that runs over months, not a single appointment,” said Ms Maran. “What makes that work is continuity — every patient has a named point of contact who knows their programme and their history, so they are never explaining themselves from scratch. That is what turns a set of tests into a plan someone can actually follow.”

Three pillars

Prajeeva’s offering is organised around three areas — Live Longer, Think Sharper, Perform Better — spanning biological ageing and cellular health, cognitive performance, and physical performance and recovery.

The programmes address two goals: reducing long-term disease risk, and improving how well someone functions now. Assessment drives the first; the centre’s therapeutic modalities are directed at the second.

Assessment first

Members begin with Discovery, a comprehensive clinical baseline taken before any programme starts. It covers more than 150 biomarkers across metabolic, cardiovascular, hormonal, inflammatory and nutritional systems, together with qEEG brain mapping and computerised cognitive assessment, cardiorespiratory fitness testing including VO₂ max, resting 12-lead ECG and resting metabolic rate, segmental body composition, strength and movement testing, gut microbiome analysis and clinically curated genomics.

A fourteen-day monitoring period captures continuous glucose, sleep, activity, heart rate and recovery data in ordinary daily life rather than in a consulting room. Discovery Plus adds physician-selected imaging and advanced genomic testing where clinically indicated, including coronary artery calcium scoring, carotid intima-media thickness, echocardiography and epigenetic age testing.

Every assessment concludes with a written clinical report and a physician consultation, not a dashboard.

Structured programmes

Based on assessment findings, members are directed into one of three structured programmes: Essentials, a twelve-week protocol addressing a single clinical priority; Complete, a twenty-week multi-system programme with serial reassessment; and Prajeeva 365, a twelve-month clinical partnership with monthly physician review and quarterly biomarker, VO₂ max and body composition tracking. Individual therapies are also available standalone following clinical screening.

Therapeutic modalities

Programmes then draw on a defined set of modalities, sequenced by the physician. These include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, intravenous nutrition therapy including IV NAD+, vitamin C and glutathione protocols, ozone major autohaemotherapy, electric whole-body cryotherapy, infrared sauna, full-body red light therapy, non-invasive light and sound neurostimulation, EEG-based neurofeedback and heart rate variability biofeedback, alongside the Prajeeva Energy Pod, which combines PEMF, red light and chromotherapy in a single multimodality session.

The centre will also house the Prajeeva Nutrition Bar, a clinically curated supplement range spanning four categories — Foundation, Performance, Recovery and Longevity — alongside post-therapy recovery packs. Products are selected by the clinical team for quality and clinical relevance rather than marketing claims.

The centre uses an electric, refrigeration-based cryochamber rather than a nitrogen-cooled system — a design choice that avoids the oxygen-displacement risk associated with nitrogen chambers. All therapies require clinical screening before first use, and G6PD testing is completed before intravenous infusions and ozone major autohaemotherapy as standard.

Location and opening

The centre occupies Units B-403 and B-404, Garden of Eden by UKN, Pattandur Agrahara, Whitefield, Bengaluru — 560066. Fit-out is scheduled for completion in September 2026, with a soft launch to follow.

About Prajeeva Healthcare

Prajeeva Healthcare Private Limited is a physician-led longevity and preventive health centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru, offering longevity, precision medicine and bio-optimisation. Founded by Dr Vishwanath B R and Dr Praveen C R, the centre combines comprehensive biomarker assessment with clinically governed therapies across three pillars: Live Longer, Think Sharper, Perform Better. www.prajeeva.com

Media contact: Ms Jeevitha Maran, Clinical Operations Lead. Email: enquiries@prajeeva.com | Telephone: +91 95913 21052

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