Prakash Ghosh and Mompy Roy Gupta receive Excellence Award for LMET International School

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Mr. Prakash Ghosh, Chairman of LMET International School, Domkol, and Ms. Mompy Roy Gupta, the institution’s Administrator, received the “Most Promising CBSE School in Murshidabad” award on behalf of the school at the LaunchPad Excellence Awards 2026.

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The ceremony, organised by Teams Applaud, was held on October 14 at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Actress Esha Deol attended the event as the chief guest. Mr. Ghosh and Ms. Gupta represented LMET International School, accepting the recognition on behalf of the institution and its wider school community.

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The award recognises the school’s focus on academic development, innovation and holistic learning. Based in Domkol, LMET International School serves students in Murshidabad and seeks to offer an education that is progressive, inclusive and oriented towards the future.

As Chairman, Mr. Ghosh has led the school with a vision that places student development at the centre of its educational aims. The institution’s approach extends beyond classroom instruction, encouraging learners to build knowledge, confidence and the abilities needed to meet future challenges. Its emphasis on holistic learning reflects the belief that education should support students’ academic progress as well as their broader personal growth.

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Ms. Gupta’s contribution as Administrator supports the school’s day-to-day functioning and educational objectives. Her presence alongside Mr. Ghosh at the ceremony underscored the shared leadership behind LMET International School’s work. Together, they accepted the honour on behalf of the institution’s students, educators and staff.

The LaunchPad Excellence Awards 2026 celebrated achievement and brought together opportunities for networking, media coverage and recognition. The occasion provided a platform to acknowledge people and organisations working towards progress in their respective fields. Esha Deol’s presence as chief guest added prominence to the ceremony.

Recognition also reflects the efforts of the people who make learning possible each day. Teachers guide students through their academic journeys, while administrators and school leaders work to sustain an environment where learning can flourish. The award therefore represents not only the institution’s leadership, but also the collective contribution of its school community.

LMET International School’s stated priorities include academic development, innovation and a learning environment that responds to students’ changing needs. By bringing these aims together, the school aspires to prepare young learners for opportunities and responsibilities in the years ahead.

The “Most Promising CBSE School in Murshidabad” distinction marks a significant moment for LMET International School and its representatives. For Mr. Ghosh and Ms. Gupta, receiving the award was an opportunity to acknowledge the school’s progress and the work of everyone involved in its educational mission. The recognition encourages the institution to continue promoting learning that is ambitious, inclusive, and relevant to the future.

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