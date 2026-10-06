Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)

Pramerica Life Insurance has been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026 by Great Place To Work, building on its recognition among the Top 100 India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2025 last year. The recognition represents an important milestone in the company's ongoing journey to build an equitable, inclusive and people-first workplace where individuals are recognised for their talent, capability and the value they bring to the organisation.

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Pramerica Life Insurance

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Pramerica Life Insurance

Widely regarded as the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® has been setting the global benchmark for high-trust workplaces across more than 170 countries. Its rankings are built on confidential employee feedback through the Trust Index™ Survey, making this recognition even more meaningful because it reflects the lived experiences of women employees and provides an authentic measure of workplace culture.

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For Pramerica Life Insurance, this recognition builds on a culture journey that has strengthened steadily over the years. The company has now been Great Place To Work® Certified™ for four consecutive years, with its Trust Index™ score improving progressively throughout these years. During this period, Pramerica Life has also advanced from the being among the Top 50 to Top 25 in India’s Best Workplaces™ in BFSI 2026, secured the 72nd rank among India's Best Companies To Work For 2026, and been recognised among India's Best Workplaces™ in Life Insurance 2026.

The company's progress is also reflected in the growing representation of women across the organisation. Women's representation in the overall workforce has increased from 21% in 2022 to 30% in 2026, while women now represent 17% of leadership at the Vice President level and above, up from 12% in 2022.

A dedicated initiative, SheShines, sits at the centre of this progress. It offers wellness support, expert-led sessions on personal and professional themes, and structured opportunities for dialogue and learning, alongside creative and therapeutic activities and programmes focused on women's health, mental well-being and personal growth. The initiative reflects Pramerica Life's broader culture philosophy, centred on listening, well-being, growth, safety and belonging, designed to give women employees the support and opportunities to thrive across different stages of their careers.

The company further strengthens its support for employees through 182 days of fully paid maternity leave, paid adoption leave and structured reintegration support, helping make the transition back to work more seamless. It also places strong emphasis on safety and dignity through its POSH policy, confidential grievance mechanisms and safe cab facilities for employees travelling late. Underpinned by a zero-tolerance approach to disrespect and misconduct, these measures help foster a workplace where every employee feels secure, respected and empowered to learn, grow and realise their full potential.

Broader people and culture initiatives support this direction too. Platforms such as Aap Ki Awaaz, CEO town halls and regular leadership communication promote openness and active listening, while engagement programmes like Swasthum and SPARKLE build connection and well-being. Career development, mentoring and recognition programmes give employees the room to build capabilities and pursue growth.

Pankaj Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "For an insurer, trust holds immense importance. It's the basis on which customers choose us to secure the future of the people they love. It's equally important to us that our employees place that same trust in us, in how we treat them, support them and help them grow. It's a matter of pride that our efforts on this front are being validated consistently, by our own employees, earning us recognition year after year from a platform as credible as Great Place To Work®. We will continue building a workplace our people can place their trust in, just as our customers place theirs in us."

Sharad K. Sharma, Chief Human Resources Officer, Pramerica Life Insurance, added, "We believe employees who feel supported, heard and valued bring their best to work every day, and are far more likely to grow with an organisation for the long term. That belief has shaped several of our decisions and initiatives, from health and well-being support to safety, flexibility and growth opportunities, all built around what our people genuinely need. This recognition is a welcome validation of that direction and we are proud of it. We remain committed to continuing this journey by creating opportunities that enable our people to thrive and contribute with confidence."

This recognition reinforces Pramerica Life Insurance's belief that an inclusive and high-trust workplace is fundamental to building a stronger organisation and delivering long-term value for customers and stakeholders.

About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between DIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Finance Limited (erstwhile Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited) and Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). It represents the coming together of two renowned financial services organizations with a legacy of business excellence spread over decades. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, started operations in India on September 1, 2008 and has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which have been customized to address the specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. The Company is committed to providing protection and quality financial advice to its customers. Pramerica is the brand name used in India and select countries by PFI.

For more details, please visit www.pramericalife.in.

About Piramal Finance Limited

Piramal Finance Limited is a retail-led upper-layer NBFC with a pan-India presence, having served over 5 million customers across 26 states. The company manages Assets under Management (AUM) of over ₹1,00,000 Cr and operates a distinctive phygital model - combining high-touch engagement across 13,000+ pin codes with high-tech capabilities including machine learning models, agentic AI tools and real-time dashboards. In retail lending, Piramal Finance offers home loans, loans against property, used car loans, personal loans, digital loans and small business loans, with a strong focus on metro-adjacent, semi-urban and rural markets. In wholesale lending, the company provides asset-backed, data-driven solutions across real estate and select non-real estate sectors, with a focus on mid-segment residential projects and capital solutions for mid-market corporates. With its digital-first approach and AI-enabled platforms, Piramal Finance is committed to expanding access to affordable credit and driving inclusive growth across India.

For more information visit piramalfinance.com.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for over 150 years.

For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

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