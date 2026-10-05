Prashanth Neel Presents ‘418’ Hindi Trailer; Horror Thriller to Release Pan India on October 23

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: The Hindi trailer of the upcoming horror thriller ‘418’, presented by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, was unveiled on Sunday. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is written and directed by Kirtan Nadagouda and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 23, 2026, during the Dussehra festive season.

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The film is set to release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The trailer introduces a supernatural mystery centred around Room No. 418, with the story moving between psychological and horror elements.

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The trailer opens with a watchman speaking about a haunted house where, according to him, even birds have not entered, setting up the supernatural premise. It then introduces 18-year-old Vivek, who appears to struggle with experiences that blur the line between reality and hallucination.

The mystery develops around the VIMS building, which has remained sealed for 15 years. The reopening of the building, despite opposition from local residents, brings attention to Room No. 418 and the events associated with it. The arrival of Devika further changes the direction of the narrative, with the trailer introducing a series of supernatural occurrences.

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The initial portions of the trailer present elements of a psychological thriller, while the latter half shifts towards horror and supernatural themes. The film appears to focus on suspense and atmosphere, with the trailer maintaining a serious tone without relying heavily on comic sequences.

Chaithra Achar features prominently in the trailer, particularly in its latter portion, where her character becomes closely connected to the film’s supernatural elements. The trailer also features glimpses of Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala and Shashank Patil, who form part of the film’s principal cast.

The film’s visual treatment is supported by the cinematography of Dinesh Divakar, while Venky GG has composed the music. The background score and camera work contribute to the suspenseful atmosphere shown in the trailer. Ullas Hydoor has handled the production design, including the sets and visual environment surrounding the haunted locations.

‘418’ marks Kirtan Nadagouda’s directorial debut, with the filmmaker also credited as the writer. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, and presented by Prashanth Neel.

The cast includes Chaithra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala and Shashank Patil. Kirtan Nadagouda has written and directed the film, while Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar are the producers. Prashanth Neel is the presenter, Venky GG has composed the music, Dinesh Divakar is the cinematographer and Ullas Hydoor is the production designer.

The film is scheduled to release worldwide on October 23, 2026, in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

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