Prateek Group: A Legacy of Trust, A New Vision of Fine Living

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13: The idea of luxury is evolving. For Prateek Group, it goes beyond what a home offers to how it transforms the way people live. It is about inspiring architecture, a deeper connection with nature, spaces that foster relationships and experiences that enrich everyday life, while remaining relevant to generations to come.

Reflecting this philosophy, Prateek Group’s upcoming development in Sector 150, Noida brings together three pillars of contemporary living: Art Deco 2.0 | Biophilia, Nature & Greenery | Sports, Lifestyle, Wellness & Leisure. Together, they create an ecosystem where architecture, nature, activity and wellness flow seamlessly.

The Crest of Eminence, inspired by the traditional crest—a symbol of identity, distinction, royalty and heritage—represents the development’s distinctive architectural identity and elevated vision of fine living, designed to create a lasting legacy.

Art Deco 2.0

Advertisement

Few design movements have spoken the language of glamour as fluently as Art Deco. Born in the 1920s and 1930s, the “Jazz Moderne” era, it was the style of grand hotel lobbies, ocean liners and the skyscrapers that redrew the New York skyline. Bold geometry, perfect symmetry and gleaming metallic accents made every building feel like an occasion.

Art Deco 2.0 is not a recreation of the past. It is an evolution – a modern expression of Art Deco. For Prateek Group’s upcoming development in Sector 150, Noida, this philosophy translates into a contemporary interpretation of the movement through architecture, technology, materials and interiors, bringing a royal expression of luxury to modern living.

From its distinctive façade, geometric forms and architectural detailing to refined materials, finishes and curated interiors, Art Deco 2.0 shapes both the exteriors and interiors of the development, creating a cohesive expression of grandeur, elegance and timeless sophistication.

Advertisement

Biophilia, Nature & Greenery

Expansive green spaces, serene water features, natural light, fresh air and uninterrupted horizons form the foundation of everyday life here.

Endless Views & Natural Connection (Horizon Living)

Advertisement

Owing to its strategic location, the project looks out over open greenery, the river and the horizon, with no direct visual obstruction. Stand at the window and the eye travels without stopping: fields in the foreground, the river beyond, then the line where land quietly meets sky. There is no neighbouring tower to look into, only depth, distance and calm. From the 1st floor itself, the view extends to around 11 km, and it reaches further with every floor. Probably one of the lowest-density developments in the area, the project pairs this openness with the exclusivity of fewer residences.

Living Experience | Nature, Seasons & 360° Openness

With 360°openness, expansive greens and wall-size windows, fresh air flows freely across every residence, and life moves with nature’s cycle, from cultivation to harvest. Likely one of the lowest-AQI projects in the Noida–Delhi NCR region, it offers natural light through the day and clear skies for stargazing at night.

Seasonal Living Experience

The best seat for the seasons is your own private deck.

• Spring: Soft, cool air and fresh green fields below make morning tea feel unhurried.

• Monsoon: Watch clouds roll in across the horizon and rain fall over the green landscape, a cup of coffee in hand and the smell of wet earth in the air.

• Winter: Fog settles along the river below, and it feels like sitting above the clouds as the winter sun slowly lifts the mist.

• Migration season: Birds glide over the river and fields, turning quiet afternoons into bird-watching sessions.

Signature Residences: Three Experiences That Define Home

The residences are designed around three signature experiences: dedicated private lifts offering direct, access-controlled entry into each home for enhanced privacy and security; wall-size windows bringing in natural light, fresh air and expansive views, making the landscape an extension of the interiors; and huge private decks that create open-air living spaces for morning tea, family gatherings and intimate evenings overlooking the horizon.

Sports, Lifestyle, Wellness & Leisure

A range of sporting and recreational facilities caters to every age group, from toddlers to the elderly, with amenities such as a swimming pool, football ground, tennis, pickleball and padel courts, a gymnasium, and multi-purpose spaces for boxing, wrestling, kabaddi, judo, karate and table tennis. Resort-style living weaves fitness into daily routines, while wellness spaces, which could include ice baths and recovery therapies, are envisioned for relaxation and rejuvenation. Restaurants, cafés and lounges create a vibrant community where families gather and friendships grow.

Location & Connectivity — Where Luxury Meets Long-Term Value

This upcoming development is envisioned as one of Noida’s finest ultra-luxury projects, set on one of the most premium land parcels in Sector 150, a locality known for its low-density planning, greenery and premium lifestyle. It enjoys seamless connectivity via the Noida Expressway, further strengthened by the proposed Yamuna Pushta Corridor. As per the latest proposed alignment, the corridor will run from the DND Flyway along Pushta Road, in front of Sector 150, to the Yamuna Expressway. Once complete, it is expected to offer approximately 20-minute access to Delhi, 45 minutes to IGI Airport and 30 minutes to Noida International Airport, Jewar.

A Legacy Built on Trust

With 20+ years of trust, 20 million+ sq. ft. delivered, 50,000+ families and 10 million+ sq. ft. under development, Prateek Group has shaped North India’s real estate landscape. From introducing luxury living in Noida through Stylome and Edifice to creating the 40-acre township, Prateek Grand City in Siddharth Vihar, the Group continues to set benchmarks, with projects witnessing up to 3X growth from launch to possession.

Beyond real estate, Life at Prateek programme celebrates meaningful experiences, vibrant communities and a lifestyle that extends beyond the home, while Prateek Foundation’s Aakar, a philanthropic initiative, supports education, healthcare and community outreach.

The Next Expression of Fine Living

Driven by “Creating Landmarks, Setting Benchmarks” and “Trust. We Know What It Means”, Prateek Group is taking its vision of fine living forward. With construction started in Sector 150, Noida, A Story of Fine Living brings together distinctive architecture, soulful spaces, nature and curated experiences.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)