HT Syndication

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New Delhi [India], July 21: Real estate is not only about constructing buildings. It is about creating spaces that influence how people live, work and connect. Over the last two decades, Prateek Group has emerged as one of the recognised real estate developers in Noida and NCR by consistently focusing on design innovation, quality construction, timely delivery and resident-centric communities.

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Guided by its philosophy of "Creating Landmarks, Setting Benchmarks", Prateek Group has built a portfolio that reflects the changing aspirations of modern homebuyers. From introducing new concepts in luxury living to developing integrated townships, the Group's journey represents a continuous effort to redefine residential experiences.

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A Legacy Built on Trust and Transformation

Established with a vision to create distinctive residential destinations, Prateek Group has delivered more than 20 million sq. ft. of development and served over 50,000 families across NCR. With more than 10 million sq. ft. of ongoing development, the Group continues to expand its footprint through thoughtfully planned communities.

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The Group's recognition by Forbes India as one of India's Most Promising Brands further reflects its growing reputation as a trusted real estate name. This recognition highlights the organisation's focus on brand building, innovation and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

Over the years, Prateek Group has developed several landmark addresses including Prateek Stylome, Prateek Edifice, Prateek Fedora, Prateek Wisteria, Prateek Grand City and Prateek Canary, each representing a different milestone in its evolution.

Creating Landmarks Through Innovation

Innovation has remained at the core of Prateek Group's approach. The Group has consistently introduced concepts that were ahead of market expectations and contributed to the evolution of luxury housing in Noida.

Prateek Stylome introduced a new interpretation of premium living with expansive residences, contemporary architecture, resort-inspired features and landscaped environments. It also became one of the early projects in Noida to introduce distinctive night facade illumination, creating a new visual identity for residential developments.

Prateek Edifice further elevated the luxury housing segment with several industry-first concepts. From grand triple-height entrance lobbies and zero surface parking to expansive residences, private balconies and resort-style amenities, the project introduced a new benchmark for premium living in Noida.

The Group has also embraced advanced construction practices, including the adoption of Mivan technology, helping improve efficiency, consistency and construction quality. Innovations such as the use of RO water in construction demonstrate Prateek Group's focus on maintaining quality standards throughout the development process.

Future-Ready Communities Designed Around Lifestyle

Modern homebuyers are no longer looking only for apartments. They are seeking communities that support wellness, convenience and meaningful experiences.

Recognising this shift, Prateek Group has focused on creating developments that are designed around future lifestyles. Greenery and biophilic design are defining trademarks of Prateek Group projects, reflected in landscaped open spaces, nature-led planning and environments designed to support wellness and a closer everyday connection with the outdoors. Its integrated township, Prateek Grand City, represents this approach by combining residences, commercial spaces, landscaped areas, recreation and community infrastructure within one ecosystem.

Similarly, Prateek Canary in Sector 150, Noida, extends this signature approach through its focus on space, natural surroundings and biophilic design principles.

The Group's developments are planned with an understanding that homes must provide more than shelter. They must offer an environment that supports physical well-being, social connection and everyday convenience.

Experiential Living Through Life At Prateek

For Prateek Group, community living extends beyond physical infrastructure. Through its dedicated "Life At Prateek" programme, the Group focuses on creating experiences that encourage resident engagement and a stronger sense of belonging.

From wellness activities and celebrations to cultural events and community initiatives, the programme reflects the belief that a residential development becomes truly meaningful when people feel connected to the place they call home.

"Experiential Living Ka Prateek" represents this philosophy of creating communities where residents do not simply live but actively participate in a shared lifestyle.

Delivering Trust During Challenging Times

One of the defining milestones in Prateek Group's journey has been the successful delivery of over 4,500 homes during the two challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This achievement reinforced the importance of execution capability, commitment and trust during uncertain times. For homebuyers, delivery remains one of the strongest indicators of a developer's credibility, and Prateek Group's track record has strengthened its position among trusted real estate developers in Noida and NCR.

Contributing to Noida's Growth Story

Noida's transformation into a major economic and residential hub has been closely linked with the growth of quality real estate development. Prateek Group has been an active participant in this journey by creating residential landmarks that align with the evolving needs of the region.

Its projects have contributed to the development of new residential corridors, supported community growth and helped shape the changing skyline of Noida and surrounding areas.

Beyond real estate development, the Group's social initiatives through Prateek Foundation Aakar reflect its commitment towards community welfare and responsible growth.

Building the Future of Real Estate

Prateek Group's journey is defined by a simple principle: creating developments that remain relevant beyond the present.

Through innovation, customer trust, landmark architecture and community-focused planning, the Group continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading real estate brands in Noida, NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

As urban lifestyles continue to evolve, Prateek Group remains focused on creating homes and communities that are not only built for today but designed for the future.

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