Pratibha Sammaan Samaroh 2026 by Bharat Pratibha Sammaan Council Celebrates India’s Grassroots Talent in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 3: The Bharat Pratibha Sammaan Council successfully organised the 8th Bharat Pratibha Sammaan Award Ceremony – Pratibha Sammaan Samaroh 2026 on November 1, 2026, at the National Science Centre Auditorium, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The prestigious ceremony brought together distinguished personalities, achievers and social contributors to recognise and celebrate outstanding grassroots talent from across India.

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Held under the inspiring mission of “Honouring India’s Grassroots Talent,” the ceremony honoured exceptional individuals for their meaningful contributions to society and the nation. The 2026 edition recognised 30 outstanding individuals across 16 categories, acknowledging achievements and contributions across diverse fields.

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The event was graced by Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi Ji, former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, as the Chief Guest. Her presence added immense prestige to the occasion and highlighted the importance of recognising individuals who are creating a meaningful impact through their work and dedication.

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The ceremony also featured two distinguished Guests of Honour — Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary, renowned Indian agricultural scientist and Padma Shri awardee, and Smt. Shovana Narayan, celebrated Indian Kathak dancer and Padma Shri awardee. Their remarkable journeys and contributions served as an inspiration for the award recipients and the audience.

The Bharat Pratibha Sammaan Council has consistently worked towards creating a platform where individuals making significant contributions at the grassroots level can receive recognition and encouragement. Through the Pratibha Sammaan Awards, the Council seeks to celebrate talent, dedication, innovation and service while inspiring others to contribute towards nation-building.

The awardees included Lakhan Yadav for Ecopreneurship; Dr. Sachindra Nath Mandal for Science & Technology – Innovation; Shri Kulbhooshan Prasad Chaturvedi, Advocate for Public Service, Law & Rural Development; and Dr. Himmat Singh for Science & Engineering – Petroleum Refining, Petrochemicals & Energy Research.

The Council also honoured Padma Ghosh for Healthcare & Social Work, Dr. Durgawati Kunjam (Usare) for Healthcare & Nursing Education, Anjana Mishra for Social Service, Women's Empowerment & Human Rights, Purva Sharma for Social Service & Education, and Dr. Rintu Chakraborty for Art (Portraiture & Fine Arts).

Among the other distinguished recipients were Amit Mendiratta for Legal Services – Banking Law Practice & Human Rights, Sudhir Pal Sabharwal for International Diplomacy & Trade, Ajay Singh for Education Leadership, Bhikhabhai Bhutka for Agriculture & Rural Development, Madan Lal Jangid for Social Work, and Swarnalatha Mahapatra for Contemporary Art & Sculpture.

The honours further recognised Manoj Kumar Jain for Public Service & Rural Development, Dr. Harpreet A. De Singh for Aviation, Leadership, Women Empowerment & Spiritual Wellness, Shri Sankaran Jayaraman for Social Service & Community Welfare, Dr. Manoj Kumar Sinha for Education & Social Service, and Veerendra Bainsla for Human Resources & Industrial Leadership.

The Council also felicitated Dr. Indrajit Ghosh for Social Work, Anoop Shanker Madan for Literature & Industry, Dr. Dipankar Sarkar for Education, Innovation & Academic Leadership, and Dr. Radhamadhab Sahu for Medicine.

The institutional honour was presented to Janhit Society for Social Welfare for its contribution to Social Welfare, Social Service & Education. SK Sinha was also recognised for Education & Social Work.

The 8th edition of the Bharat Pratibha Sammaan Award Ceremony witnessed a gathering of accomplished personalities and emerging achievers, making it a memorable celebration of excellence and social contribution. Speaking about the occasion, the organisers emphasised that recognition plays an important role in encouraging individuals who work tirelessly, often away from the spotlight, to create positive change in society.

The Pratibha Sammaan Samaroh 2026 reaffirmed the Bharat Pratibha Sammaan Council’s commitment to identifying, celebrating and encouraging India’s exceptional grassroots talent. The Council aims to continue providing a credible platform that honours those whose achievements and contributions strengthen the social and cultural fabric of the nation.

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