Pratik Gandhi, Maniesh Paul, Sameera Reddy and Atul Khatri turn Singapore into a family playground in ‘The Great Indian Family Holiday’

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 2: What does a real family holiday in Singapore look like? A high-speed race that gets the adrenaline pumping. A food hunt through Chinatown that ends in an argument over who found the best dish. A wildlife encounter that leaves the kids and the adults completely speechless (in a good way). Singapore has always been that kind of place: a city that packs a world of experiences into one destination yet never stops surprising you.

Advertisement

To bring that feeling to life, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has created The Great Indian Family Holiday: Singapore Edition - a four-episode travel series streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from 31October 2026. The series follows four of India's most beloved families as they trade their routines for something altogether more memorable: actor Pratik Gandhi exploring Singapore across three generations, television host Maniesh Paul going full throttle with his kids, actress Sameera Reddy finding her own rhythm in the city, and comedian Atul Khatri doing what he does best - eating his way through Singapore with his family in tow.

Advertisement

Each episode is its own adventure. Viewers will see the families behind the wheel at HyperDrive, navigating the flavours of Chinatown, coming face to face with wildlife at Mandai Rainforest Adventure, diving into the underwater world at Singapore Oceanarium, stepping back in time at the Peranakan Museum, and ending the night with the magic of Wings of Time in Sentosa. But beyond the attractions, what the series really captures is something harder to put in a brochure - the feeling of a city that keeps surprising you, and a holiday that brings a family closer together in ways they did not quite expect.

Commenting on the series, Serene Woon, Area Director, India, Middle East and South Asia, Singapore Tourism Board, said, “Indian families don't just want a holiday - they want moments they'll still be talking about years later. Singapore is that kind of place. It's a city that surprises you, where three generations can each find something that feels made just for them, yet also come together over experiences that bring the whole family closer. Through this series, we wanted to show that side of Singapore - not through a brochure, but through real families, real moments and the kind of joy that simply can’t be scripted. If even one family watches this and thinks, 'that could be us', we've done our job.”

Advertisement

Adding to this, the series' cast shared their own experiences of exploring Singapore with their families.

Actor Pratik Gandhi said, “As a family, we don’t often get the chance to experience so many new things together, especially across three generations. In Singapore, seeing everyone from the oldest to the youngest enjoy themselves in their own way was probably the most special part for me. There were so many firsts, and I think that’s what made this trip different. The bee experience and the Circle of Trust really stayed with me. I didn’t expect these to be the moments I’d keep thinking about, but they gave me a chance to pause and reflect, and we’re still talking about them. To be able to share these experiences with my family, the people I’m closest to, made them even more meaningful. I think we’ve come back with something really precious: memories that all of us, across generations, will carry with us for the rest of our lives.”

Actor Maniesh Paul and his wife, Sanyukta Paul, shared, “As parents, we’re always aware of how quickly the kids are growing up, which makes time like this together even more precious. Singapore gave us the best of both worlds, from adrenaline-filled adventures at HyperDrive and Universal Studios Singapore to quieter moments surrounded by nature and wildlife at Mandai Wildlife Reserve. We got to try new things, step out of our routines and see the world through the kids’ eyes. Watching their excitement and being part of these experiences with them is something we’ll always treasure.”

Actress Sameera Reddy and her entrepreneur husband, Akshai Varde, said, “What we love about Singapore is how it gives families the chance to step away from everyday routines and simply enjoy being together. Whether it’s experiencing the thrill of MegaZip, stepping into the magical world of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic or discovering wildlife at the Night Safari, there’s something new for all of us to experience and enjoy. The Night Safari was a highlight for us, offering a completely different way to experience wildlife. It’s these moments of shared excitement, laughter and discovery that make a family holiday truly special. We’re returning with wonderful memories and the feeling that there’s still so much more for us to discover together in Singapore.”

Comedian Atul Khatri said, “For us, a family holiday is always better when there’s good food involved. Singapore was the perfect mix of family time, new experiences and plenty of culinary discoveries. From following clues through Chinatown to finding local favourites and enjoying a meal together, every day brought something different. We made the most of everything Singapore had to offer, from outdoor adventures and beautiful sunsets to a little golf for me. It was a holiday that kept all of us happy, well-fed and entertained and gave us so many lovely memories to take home.”

To make it easy for Indian families to follow in their favourite celebrities' footsteps, the STB has partnered with Cleartrip, one of India's leading online travel platforms, to bring the magic of The Great Indian Family Holiday: Singapore Edition to life. With a range of curated holiday packages already live on Cleartrip - including itineraries inspired by the families featured in the series - families can now plan their own Singapore adventure.

The Great Indian Family Holiday: Singapore Edition streams exclusively on JioHotstar from 31st October 2026. Watch the trailer here https://youtu.be/zSRddINd2HU.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions. For more information, visit www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com or follow us on Twitter @STB_sg (https://twitter.com/stb_sg)

For more information of Just Between Us Friends, please visit - https://linktr.ee/jbuf

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)